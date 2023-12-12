Home Community Letter to the Editor

Dear David,

Though I feel like I have a little void in my heart hearing you are leaving NAP, I look forward to your continued success at JASSW. Ganbatte kudasai!

“I truly enjoyed working with you and reading your interesting and beautiful articles, from the 2020 Katsura Sunshine interview, 2021 “Oh No! It’s Time for Noh!” to the recent 2023 Kimono Show at Japan Fair article, and many more. Thank you very much for the wonderful work you did with covering intriguing events, news and important matters we should improve upon in our JA/J community.

— Niki Nakamitsu

