Sayonara Seventh Avenue Service

David Yamaguchi
By David Yamaguchi
The North American Post

A beige Chevrolet Brookwood the exact car described in the text What it lacked in looks it made up for on the highway as it had a 396 cubic inch big block V8 engine Photo Accord14 CC40

THE INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT land­marks that many readers grew up with continue to disappear. One such place was Seventh Avenue Service, on Seventh Avenue South at South Jackson Street. Of late, largely serving as a parking lot, it was an active service station in its day, where Nisei and Sansei employees sold gas, checked oil and repaired cars. Older-brotherly advice was dispensed for free.

Bulldozers remove the last of what remained of the International District service station on June 23 View is east from Seventh Ave S the House of Hong building stands in the distance<br >Photo DY

“Your coolant hoses are getting ready to burst! You better change them out,” I remember owner Pat Abe admonishing me one day in the early 1980s. At the time, I was driving the old 1969 family Chevrolet station wagon which Dad had driven my siblings and me to school in.

In addition to pumping gas, the Seventh Avenue men were superb mechanics, yet didn’t charge an arm and a leg. I learned this when Nisei Ted Imanaka re-wired the car for me.
“It’s not wired according to factory specs, but it is safe,” I remember Pat telling me as he handed me back the keys.

The historical service station will be replaced by an apartment building with street-level retail shops, much like Uncle Bob’s Place on the southeast corner of the same block.

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

