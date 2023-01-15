Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Opens Search for Permanent Executive Director

By NAP

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent executive director to lead the organization’s expanding operations and the construction of the new Mineta-Simpson Institute.

The executive director will lead the foundation’s staff as it begins construction of the Mineta-Simpson Institute, which is devoted to honoring the lives and careers of Secretary Norman Mineta and Senator Alan Simpson. The two met as Boy Scouts behind barbed wire at Heart Mountain in 1943 and later displayed a rare sense of bipartisan cooperation as members of Congress.

The executive director will also oversee the expansion of the foundation’s staff to meet the challenges posed by its growth into book publishing, digital media production, educator workshops and leadership training at its Wyoming site and around the country.

Heart Mountain is an equal opportunity employer committed to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring and all operations. It provides health benefits for full time employees and offers a competitive compensation package.

Successful applicants must have experience managing a staff, handling organizational finances, and working with a board of directors. Additionally, candidates should have familiarity with Japanese American history and a commitment to residing in northwestern Wyoming near the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.

Interested candidates can find the full job description on the foundation’s website.

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation preserves the site where some 14,000 Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 through 1945. Their stories are told within the foundation’s museum, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, located between Cody and Powell. For more information, call the center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org.

Editor’s note. To work professionally in the Japanese American history space is a privilege, for which young people should be willing to move. The position would give the recipient a chance to build equity in a home, a goal largely out of reach in Seattle.