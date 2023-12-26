Home Community New Cherry Trees Grace Market Entrance

A small plaque across the street from the entrance of Pike Place Market honors the planting of eight new cherry trees along Pike Street.

The message on the plaque was written by Kyle Kinoshita of the Japan American Citizens’ League. He reminds us that more than 75% of the vendors in the market were Japanese American until they were imprisoned during World War II.

In the last couple of years, the city contemplated replacing the cherry trees with hybrid elms, which planners argued would nicely frame the Market entrance as people approach it on Pike Street.

Save the Market Entrance, led by Ruth Danner, spearheaded the campaign to preserve the cherry trees. A ceremony was held in early December to unveil the plaque.

