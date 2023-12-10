Mansfield Foundation Searches for Next-Gen Nuke Experts

The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation is searching for a new generation of Japanese and American nuclear experts to ensure the two countries continue their strong security ties well into the future.

Graduate students enrolled in a Japanese or American university and specializing in international relations, security studies, political science, East Asian studies, or related fields are eligible to apply.

The program will be conducted in English. Those who are accepted will first participate in three virtual webinars of about 90 minutes each from March through July 2024.

The webinars will feature speakers discussing global nuclear politics and history; nuclear security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific; and arms control and the future of nuclear agreements.

After finishing those webinars, participants will be flown to Washington DC for a seven-day training program. They’ll meet nuclear experts from academia, think tanks, and the US government.

The Foundation will pay for the students’ airfare, lodging, and meals during the weeklong program.

Finally, in November 2024, the students will work in groups to submit short, policy-relevant pieces for online publication with the Mansfield Foundation.

Applications are due by January 28. To apply, send your resume (no more than two pages), a one-page letter explaining your interest in nuclear policy and the Indo-Pacific as well as your career goals, and a letter of recommendation from one of you professors. All application material can be sent to applications@mansfieldfdn.org. Questions can be sent to pgoodman@mansfieldfdn.org.

For more on this program and the Mansfield Foundation, check out its website: mansfieldfdn.org