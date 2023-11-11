New Consul General

By NAP

On October 24, Makoto Iyori arrived in Seattle to assume the post of Consul General of Japan in Seattle. He was accompanied by his wife, Yuko.

Consul General Iyori joined the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1990. After most recently serving as Managing Director, General Affairs Department, at the Japan Foundation, he was appointed as Consul General of Japan in Seattle in September 2023.

His past assignments include overseas postings in Canada, Indonesia and the Philippines. He has an extensive career and experience in the field of relations with the Asia-Pacific Region at MOFA.

Before entering MOFA, Iyori-san studied economics at the University of Tokyo. He later earned a master’s degree at Cambridge University, UK.

The Japan Foundation, Iyori’s prior post, is the Japanese government’s only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. For example, the “JFF+” Japanese film series is on their website. The foundation’s most recent event was an international symposium in Tokyo (Oct. 28). Titled “after murakami: Japanese Literature in the World Today,” a keynote speaker included — you guessed it — Jay Rubin!