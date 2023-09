By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

JCCCW Omoide writing group participant Lori Matsukawa published her illustrated children’s book, “Brave Mrs. Sato” (Chin Music Press). It describes two women who inspired her to become more than she thought she could be during her childhood in Hawaii — her babysitter and her maternal grandmother, a former picture bride.

Of the book, Matsukawa says, “The reason that I wrote the story in the first place is that I think every family has a story like this.”