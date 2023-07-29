Home Event ダブル • Daburu

Left Perspective of Kokura Castle in a Tullys Coffee Shop Marie Okuma Johnston acrylic on canvas 40 x 30 in Right Kokura Castle in Spring Gina Ariko oil on canvas 30 x 40 in Image Gallery 110

Artists Gina Ariko and Marie Okuma Johnston‘s collaborative exhibition features over twenty-four oil and acrylic paintings exploring their bicultural identities.

“Daburu” is the Japanese Hepburn spelling of double. Traditionally, mixed-race Japanese have been called “hafu” or half, which places value on only one side of identity rather than embracing the entirety of a person’s experience. The title of “Daburu” is also a play on the double feature of the artist’s stories, identities, parallels and bicultural experiences.

During the reception of Gallery 110’s Emerging Artist Program in 2022, both artists discovered they had family, childhood memories and close ties to the city of Kitakyushu, Japan. On further conversation and with a developing friendship, Ariko and Johnston realized they had a unique opportunity to explore their bicultural identities and experiences of being “too Japanese” or “too American” through this collaborative exhibition at Gallery 110.

Gina Ariko’s figurative work is inspired by old family photos and the way these shared memories can start to feel like dreams. In “ダブル • Daburu,” Ariko’s work is inspired by her hometown street and interior photography as an homage to her feelings of belonging to and homesickness for Kitakyushu, Japan.

Marie Okuma Johnston’s work explores their Buddhist and Shinto spirituality and the internal conflict between their bicultural identities. In “ダブル • Daburu,” Johnston’s work depicts the legends, shrines, and temples of Kitakyushu as well as the energy of the wards of Kokura and Moji.

Exhibition: Thu Aug 3 – Sat Sep 2
Opening: Thu Aug 3, 4 – 8 PM
Reception: Sat Aug 5, 4 – 6 PM
Artist Talk: Sat Aug 12, 4 – 6 PM

Gallery 110
110 3rd Ave S, Seattle, 206-624-9336

