Horikawa Wins UW Distinguished Dissertation Award

David Yamaguchi
The North American Post

JUNE PhD recip­ient Nobuko Hori­kawa was chosen to receive the UW Graduate School’s 2023 Dis­tin­guished Dissertation Award (category: Humanities and Fine Arts) for her dissertation, “The Sinitic Poetry of the Zen Abbess Taisei Shōan (1668-1712).” The award includes a $1,000 honorarium. Additionally, her dissertation is being submitted as the UW’s nomination for the Council of Graduate Schools/ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award.

The Sinitic in the title refers to the 1000-year period across which Japanese scholars wrote entirely in Chinese kanji characters. The writings of women during this era in this style have largely been ignored. ProQuest is a company that provides information services for libraries, including access to dissertations, theses, and newspapers (including this newspaper).

Horikawa is presently busy teaching a summer intensive Japanese class.

