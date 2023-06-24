Home Community NEWS BYTES from June 23rd Issue

David Yamaguchi
▪️ON JUNE 7, Tsuchino Forrester received an Imperial Award for her community work on behalf of Japanese war brides. From left, Consul-General of Japan Hisao Inagaki, Forrester, husband Michael Forrester, Yuki Inagaki.

▪️ON JUNE 10, the UW held its　commencement ceremony. There, Monica, of the audio podcast series”Beyond Generations,” was among the thousands receiving degrees. Hers is a master’s degree in Communication.
Photo: courtesy of Monica

▪️ON JUNE 11, the “Lotus Skyliners” book-launch was held at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple.
Info: www.lotusskyliners.com
Photo: John Pai

▪️ON JUNE 17, Washin Kai honored Nobuko Horikawa (left; with husband Benjamin Burton). She is the first to receive a UW Ph.D. in Japanese Classical Literature with its funding.
Photo: David Yamaguchi

 

