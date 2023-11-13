Home Community NEWS BYTES November 10nd Issue

NEWS BYTES November 10nd Issue

By
David Yamaguchi
-

◀︎ Noriko Sanefuji was among those welcoming Consul General Iyori. The museum specialist was in Seattle researching Japanese war brides for the National Museum of American History (Smithsonian).
Photo: David Yamaguchi

 

▶︎ Elsie Taniguchi attended the UW Nikkei Alumni Association scholarship lunch, Oct. 28. She has been an active community volunteer for many years. Photo: Gwen Shigihara

◀︎ “Kiyoko Terao, Early Shin-Issei” (napost.com, Apr. 2021, Soy Source, Nov. 2021) continues to amaze Seattle with the artistry of her knitting. Recent posts of her work on Facebook, “Little Knits” have received hundreds of views. 

▶︎ A bilingual post at the southwest corner of Pioneer Park, Mercer Island, along SE 68th St.
Photos: DY

▼ NAP FASHION. Orange is the New Black! Lane Shigihara and Una Munkhdelger model their forest garb. Photo: DY

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei].

