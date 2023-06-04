Home Culture Land Marks LANDMARKS : Jimi Hendrix Memorial

By
David Yamaguchi
The North American Post

The Jimi Hendrix Memorial, Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton.

HIs stepmother was Puyallup-born Ayako June Hendrix (Fujita; 1920 – 1999).

Many kiss-marks on two interior granite images show that many still worship this man, remembered for his blockbuster songs like “Purple Haze” (1967) and stellar performance at the Woodstock music festival (1969).Photos: DY

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.