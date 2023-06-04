LANDMARKS
Jimi Hendrix Memorial
By David Yamaguchi
The North American Post
The Jimi Hendrix Memorial, Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton.
HIs stepmother was Puyallup-born Ayako June Hendrix (Fujita; 1920 – 1999).
Many kiss-marks on two interior granite images show that many still worship this man, remembered for his blockbuster songs like “Purple Haze” (1967) and stellar performance at the Woodstock music festival (1969).Photos: DY