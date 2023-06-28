Kiyoko Nagase Poem

By David Yamaguchi & Hikari Kono

The Kiyoko Nagase poem that inspired Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Snowfalls” (2017) is superb. It reads, in part:

降りつむ 永瀬清子

かなしみの国に雪が降りつむ

かなしみを糧として生きよと雪が降りつむ

失いつくしたものの上に雪が降りつむ

その山河の上に

そのうすきシャツの上に

そのみなし子のみだれたる頭髪の上に

Furitsumu

Kanashimi no kuni ni

yuki ga furitsumu

Kanashimi o kate to shite ikiyo to

yuki ga furitsumu

Ushinai tsukushita mono no ue ni

yuki ga furitsumu

Sono sanga no ue ni

Sono usuki shatsu no ue ni

Sono minashigo no

midaritari touhatsu no ue ni…

The translation by Empress Michiko reads,

Snow Falls

Snow falls,

On this country of sorrow

Snow falls,

As though to say

Fie on your sorrow

Snow falls,

On loss and devastation

On mountains and rivers

On people with shabby clothes

On orphans with disheveled hair…

The entire premiere performance of “Snowfalls” (5 min, 8 sec.) is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Q4HiA_kz9Y