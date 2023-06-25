JAPAN FAIR (July 8th – 9th) HIGHLIGHTS

CO-HO Imports & Chef Suetsugu

Enjoy Japanese sake tasting and a Japanese food menu created by distinguished Chef Takeyuki Suetsugu and local Chef Kenichiro Tsushima.

CO-HO Imports serves retail markets and restaurants with premium imported beer, wine, sake and distilled spirits. CO-HO Imports has the largest Japanese sake selection in the US and is committed to bringing its highest quality products to Japan Fair visitors.

Please come and enjoy the aroma and taste of many different types of Japanese sake. We will also provide food-pairing recipes created by Chef Takeyuki Suetsugu and Chef Kenichiro Tsushima to match each sake. Chef Suetsugu has been awarded “旭日双光章” (the Order of the Rising Sun Award) by the Japanese government. He will be sharing his special Washoku (Japanese traditional food) menus with us. Chef Tsushima was once appointed as chef at the Consul General of Japan’s official residence to serve Washoku to distinguished guests.

Chefs Suetsugu and Tsushima are also scheduled to be at the Workshop where you can enjoy conversing with them and hear interesting stories about Washoku in a small-group setting.

Music of Remembrance and Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC), “Remembering Ryuichi Sakamoto: the Power of Music to Carry Our Stories and the Musician’s Legacy”

The shocking and sad news of Japanese music icon Ryuichi Sakamoto’s passing on March 28th of this year reverberated around the world. For decades, Sakamoto has had a unique impact in Japan and around the world as a composer, musician, film actor and peace activist. Japan Fair will celebrate his achievements and his connection with Seattle.

Sakamoto composed a beautiful arrangement called “Snowfalls” (2017) for “Music of Remembrance” in Seattle. His chamber work draws on melodies inspired by a poem of Kiyoko Nagase. Her poetry is delivered with an English translation by Empress Emeritus Michiko. Enjoy watching the full video of this beautiful piece and poetry.

Mina Miller from “Music of Remembrance” will give a short talk about the power of music and how it influences us. Yuuki Hashimori, a well-known Japanese concertmaster and violinist, will play “Akatonbo” (dragonfly), a melody many Japanese children learn. During World War II, when Japanese immigrants were incarcerated around the world due to wartime hysteria, first-generation Japanese immigrants hummed this song together to encourage one another. Yuki Hashimoto will accompany a sing-along in Meydenbauer Hall, joined by participants in cities in Japan where Japan Fair will be live-streamed. Seattle NVC will display a manga book telling the story of the Japanese American experience in the 442nd, all-JA Regimental Combat Battalion. The story has been heard often but needs to be told to the next generation.

Please come and join us in this memorable performance.

LIVE STREAMING, Necchu School Live Streaming From Japan; Experi­ence a Spiritual Moment From Uesugi Shrine

Enjoy our live-stream from a Japanese place known for its mystical energy. Uesugi Shrine in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is a spiritual and mystical location. It will be early morning in Japan, so you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of the shrine.

We’ll also introduce additional special locations in Yamagata City. Perhaps you will make it your next destination when you visit Japan.

Yonezawa City is a second point of cultural interest located in the southern part of Yamagata Prefecture. It exudes the charm of medieval Japanese culture and is home to numerous tourist attractions such as Uesugi Shrine and the Uesugi Hakushaku (count or earl) Residence.

The Tanbo Art (rice-field art) event also occurs every year during this season. It is nearby in the vicinity of Onogawa Hot Springs. For this event, different colored rice is planted in the paddy fields to create magnificent landscapes. It is a unique event that showcases the beauty of artwork created using rice fields.

During our live broadcast, we will introduce these attractions and the Tanbo Art event directly on location.

Treasure Hunt

Make sure not to miss the Treasure Hunt booth, where you will find new and used unique items with unbelievable prices. Find your treasure and help save the Earth through reusing.

You may find Japanese art, cookware, antique home decorations, household items including dishes, paintings and more. Profits from this sale will help fund venue rental fees for Japan Fair so we can continue to provide free admission to the public.

Raffle

• AIRLINE RAFFLE: 1 Ticket for $25, 3 Tickets for $60 for a pair of round tickets Seattle-Haneda

• FESTIVAL RAFFLE:

Blue Categories: 1 Ticket for $10, 5 Tickets for $40 for “Joe Hisaishi Returns” Seattle Symphony Concert tickets, Beautiful Paper Cutting art by Aki Sogabe, Premium Wines baskets, One night stay at luxury hotels.

Red Categories: 1 Ticket for $5, 5 Tickets for $20 for Japanese Goods (Zojirushi rice cooker, Japanese school backpack (Randoseru), popular local restaurant, market & spa gift cards.

Escape Room

Immerse yourself in Japan Fair through escape-room-style questions that take you around the whole venue. Solve the first question in our digital program to reveal the location of the next one. Stop by the information booth afterwards for a small prize!

Support Japan Fair



• Your support, contributions and ideas are valued and important for the Japan Fair.

• Cash donations of any amount are greatly appreciated. You can submit checks by mail or online from the Japan Fair web page.

• Volunteer. Come join us, learn from our distinguished community leaders and meet new friends through volunteering. Advertise in the Japan Fair 2023 Official Guide



We welcome all small/large businesses, restaurants, schools/classes, nonprofit organizations, artists, and any groups/individuals!

Your ad will have a clickable link to jump to your website! It will be spread via Japan Fair social media channels and be displayed on the main stage screen.

Please email your ad to

• Include your organization name in the email subject.

• Image Size: 8.5″ W x 5.5″ H

• File types: We accept PDF, JPEG, and EPS (300 dpi). Please submit files in RGB. Include all fonts, and linked art should be embedded.

• File name: Include your organization name in the file name.

• Rate: $100

• Submission due date: Fri June 30th

Option: You can choose one of our templates or your own design.Contact:

Japan Fair Office

14640 NE 24th St.

Bellevue, WA 98007

website: https://www.japanfairus.org/

Getting There:

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA,

☎️425-637-1020, info@meydenbauer.com

Directions and Parking: https://www.meydenbauer.com/convention-center/attendees/directions-parking/

Meydenbauer Center in downtown Bellevue is conveniently accessible from Interstate 405, which runs north and south through Bellevue.

Meydenbauer Center Garage Parking

Meydenbauer Center has a three-level underground garage with 434 parking stalls including nine disabled parking stalls next to elevators. The garage entrance is mid-block on NE 6th between 110th and and 112th Avenues NE. The overhead clearance is 6 feet, 9 inches. Oversized vehicles should park in the North Lot. Meydenbauer Center North Lot (overflow parking)

The North Lot entrance is midblock off 112th Avenue NE, between NE 8th Street and NE 6th Streets. The pay station is located in the northeast corner of the lot.