JAPAN FAIR (July 8th – 9th) OVERVIEW

History

Aki Maturi by the Eastside Nihon Matsuri Association (ENMA) was one of the local events that introduce Japanese arts and culture for 18 years.

When it announced to close its doors, the Japanese community was not able to find the organization to take over. Some Japanese community leaders and volunteers found non profit organization (ASUNARO) to keep the legacy of Aki Matsui, then ASUNARO’s “Japan

Fair” became the official successor of ENMA’s “Aki Maturi” in 2016.

The first Japan Fair was held at MeydenbauerCenter on September 3-4, 2016, with guidance and help from ENMA. The new “Japan Fair” drew many first-time attendees and brought nearly 20,000 visitors for the weekend event. Inside events brought new exhibitorsfrom both America and Japan who shared their projects and products with the people of the Pacific Northwest, along with many exhibitors of Japanese art and culture.

During the pandemic, Japan Fair was a virtual event that reached more people around the world. People from 35 countries participated remotely in its programs. We are proud to be back at Meydenbauer Center again this summer. Connecting people and communities not only in the Northwest but around the world makes a great impact on our mission. Bonding and connecting all communities though Japanese art and culture today ismore important

than ever.

Performances • MC: Tomo Hoku Angie

• Budokan Judo Dojo

• Cascade Kendo Club

• Cosplay Contest (Sakura-Con)

• Evergreen Glee Club, Sound Singers, Echo Chorus, and Cabin Choir

• Kaoru Okumura

• KIMONO ART

• Laryn and Hatsune (Koto no Wa)

• Music of Remembrance

• Necchu Live from Yamagata

• OKK Chijinshuu Taiko of WA

• Seattle Kokon Taiko

• Shintokan

• Ten Sushi LLC

• The School of Taiko / Japan Creative Arts

• Yuuki Hashimori

• UV Performing Arts

• Washington Shotokan Karate Association