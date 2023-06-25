JAPAN FAIR (July 8th – 9th) OVERVIEW
History
Aki Maturi by the Eastside Nihon Matsuri Association (ENMA) was one of the local events that introduce Japanese arts and culture for 18 years.
When it announced to close its doors, the Japanese community was not able to find the organization to take over. Some Japanese community leaders and volunteers found non profit organization (ASUNARO) to keep the legacy of Aki Matsui, then ASUNARO’s “Japan
Fair” became the official successor of ENMA’s “Aki Maturi” in 2016.
The first Japan Fair was held at MeydenbauerCenter on September 3-4, 2016, with guidance and help from ENMA. The new “Japan Fair” drew many first-time attendees and brought nearly 20,000 visitors for the weekend event. Inside events brought new exhibitorsfrom both America and Japan who shared their projects and products with the people of the Pacific Northwest, along with many exhibitors of Japanese art and culture.
During the pandemic, Japan Fair was a virtual event that reached more people around the world. People from 35 countries participated remotely in its programs. We are proud to be back at Meydenbauer Center again this summer. Connecting people and communities not only in the Northwest but around the world makes a great impact on our mission. Bonding and connecting all communities though Japanese art and culture today ismore important
than ever.
Performances
• MC: Tomo Hoku Angie
• Budokan Judo Dojo
• Cascade Kendo Club
• Cosplay Contest (Sakura-Con)
• Evergreen Glee Club, Sound Singers, Echo Chorus, and Cabin Choir
• Kaoru Okumura
• KIMONO ART
• Laryn and Hatsune (Koto no Wa)
• Music of Remembrance
• Necchu Live from Yamagata
• OKK Chijinshuu Taiko of WA
• Seattle Kokon Taiko
• Shintokan
• Ten Sushi LLC
• The School of Taiko / Japan Creative Arts
• Yuuki Hashimori
• UV Performing Arts
• Washington Shotokan Karate Association
• AI Image Creation seminar (Tsuyoshi Watanabe)
• Furoshiki workshop (Lynn Miyauchi)
• Haiku seminar – English (Michael Dylan Welch)
• Haiku seminar – Japanese (Hisao Mogi from Rainier Ginsha)
• Ikebana demonstrations (Ikebana International Chapter #19)
• Japan In the School (Japan- America Society of the State of Washington)
• Onigiri workshop (Kanako Koizumi from Kozmo Kitchen)
• Sumie Art workshop (Hiroko Nagatomo)
• Tea Ceremony Demonstrations (Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association / Chanoyu Seattle Omotesenke–Ryu)
• Translator Battle (Jay Rubin and Zach Davisson)
• Visit to Fukushima (Seattle Fukushima Club)
• Washoku seminar (Takeyuki Suetsugu and KenichiroTsumura)
Exhibitors
Agape Japanese Language School
Aki Sogabe
AMABREW
ANA (All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.)
ANCEA/Sakura-Con
Asia Pacific Language School
Baz LLC
Beans Eight Roasters
Bellevue Children’s Academy Bsize, Inc
Chado Urasenke Tankokai Seattle Association
CHERRYSTONE
CO-HO IMPORTS
Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle
Crystal Angels
Dreambird Candles
Fin & Feather
Fukushima Kenjinkai
Great Rice
handarbete weaving
Hasu-Seizo Artisan Japanese Knife
Hitotsu World LLC
Hyogo Business & Cultural Center
Ikebana International Chapter #19
International Learning Academy
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
Japan-America Society of the State of Washington
JIA Foundation
Keiro Northwest
Kenjinkai Clubs
KIMONO ART / NPO I love Kimono
Yuki no Kai
Kimono by Ancient Grounds
Kyoto Kenjinkai in Washington State
Macadons
Math Abacus School of Seattle
Miki’s Ceramics
Mindful Planet. Inc.
MishaCharms
Miwakit
Nefertiti Holistic’s
New York Life Insurance
Nisei Veterans Committee Foundation
Noodle & Co.
North American Post/Soy Source
NPUSA Affiliate
OnlyWan
Panda Kids.biz
Punching Pandas
PNW Marketing & Travel, Inc
Rainier Ginsha
Retro Pop Namu
ROYCE’ Chocolate
Seattle Choeizan Enkyoji Buddhist Temple
Seattle Go Center
Seattle Japanese Garden (Arboretum Foundation)
Shishido Creative
Siamurai Apparel & Mukashinoboro
SmallRiniLady
Soap Sweetie
SsjADesigns
Sugimoto Tea Company
Takai by Kashiba
TEINEI GUMPLA BUILDERS Powered by Ramen-Ya TEINEI
The Athelier/Curious Nature Studio/
Shhmiggles
The Institute for Teaching-Skill Sharing (TOSS)
Toto USA
Treasure Hunt
Two Squirrels and a Nut
Umai Imports / Sake Drop
Upright Tree Coffee Roasters
U.S Jaclean, Inc.
Washington Shotokan Karate Assn.
WAZA Tokyo – Modern Japanese Tableware
YCJS IMPORT
Yotsuba Gakuin