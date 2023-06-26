JAPAN FAIR : WELCOME MESSAGES

Hisao Inagaki Consul General of Japan

シアトル総領事 稲垣久生

We celebrate the return of Japan Fair to Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center. This in-person

event is its first since 2019 and my first since being stationed here. I am delighted that we can co-host Japan Fair, which exudes an atmosphere different from its online events held since 2020.

Host organization ASUNARO’s (“becoming tomorrow,” in Japanese) commitment to share Japanese culture as a bridge between Japan and Bellevue and Japan to the world is important for building cooperation through community activities between our two countries. We are grateful for its efforts, which will strengthen the bond between Japan and the United States.

We eagerly invite you to participate in Japan Fair 2023, where the allure of Japan comes together. Through live stage performances, interactive exhibitions, cultural workshops and vendor booths, we hope you will be captivated by Japanese anime and game characters, music, dance, traditional kimonos and craftsmanship, and immerse yourself in Japanese culture. We encourage you to invite your friends, family and children and join us at Japan

Fair 2023. We look forward to your attendance.

Yuka Shimizu, Allen Nakamoto Japan Fair 2023 Executive Chairpersons

ジャパンフェア 2023 実行委員長 清水楡華、 中本アレン

It has been several years since we began carrying on the legacy of Eastside Nihon Matsuri

A s s o c i a t i o n ’s (ENMA) “Aki Matsuri” (Fall Festival) in 2016.

Japan Fair introduces a wide range of cultural and educational experiences. We offer everything from traditional Japanese arts and culture to modern industries and products, educational experiences for children, and amazing performances and workshops. Japan Fair is the annual event where individuals, organizations and community groups come together to celebrate Japanese culture — all in the heart of Bellevue! We continue to show

appreciation for previous generations of our Japanese American community; due to their dedication, we now live in a thriving community. Today we strive to enhance that community for future generations.

Meydenbauer Center is centrally located, accessible to all, and has superior indoor facilities to host our fair. We are also excited to live-stream to Japan after it powered up its IT technology during the pandemic. Please bring your family, friends, and neighbors to this one-of-akind event!

Tomio Moriguchi, Publisher

北米報知発行人 トミオ・モリグチ

For over a century, the Pacific Northwest community has enjoyed an increasingly warm relationship with the people and businesses who have journeyed here from Japan. The annual Japan Fair, held this year at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, continues to be an important event that further serves to display our rich culture to people who have an interest in learning more about Japan and its distinct contributions.

With our long and notable histories within the local Japanese American community, “The North American Post” (121 years) and “Soy Source” (31 years) newspapers have always encouraged our readers to acknowledge their unique backgrounds so we can learn and share with one another. In doing so, we can collectively make all of our communities a richer environment in which to live and work.