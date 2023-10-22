Home History Seattle Japanese Hospital

Seattle Japanese Hospital

By
David Yamaguchi
-
Former Reliance Hospital building<br >Photo City of Seattle

By David Yamaguchi
The North American Post

IN TWO GENERATIONS’ time, widely known community history can largely vaporize. As an example, did you know there was a Japanese hospital in Seattle during 1913 – 1924?
Named “Reliance Hospital,” it was located on 12th Avenue South at South King, where Hau Hau Market is today.

At least four websites discuss the hospital’s history, including historylink.org, revisitwa.org, chineseexclusionfiles.com and Pacific Coast Architecture Database (PCAD, at UW Libraries).

Previous articlePossible Frank Matsura Photo Location
David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR