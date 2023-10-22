Seattle Japanese Hospital

By David Yamaguchi
The North American Post
IN TWO GENERATIONS’ time, widely known community history can largely vaporize. As an example, did you know there was a Japanese hospital in Seattle during 1913 – 1924?
Named “Reliance Hospital,” it was located on 12th Avenue South at South King, where Hau Hau Market is today.
At least four websites discuss the hospital’s history, including historylink.org, revisitwa.org, chineseexclusionfiles.com and Pacific Coast Architecture Database (PCAD, at UW Libraries).