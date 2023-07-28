Calendar from July 28th Print Issue

AUGUST (Hazuki) 葉月
The month of leaves*
▪️Terry’s Kitchen• & Craig Lee, “Beacon Hill Boys,” Sat Aug 5, 8 PM. A 38-year retrospective screening of the film. Panel discussion with cast follows. $10.
• “The Martini Night Project,” Sat Aug 12. The band headed by sax player, Jeff Chin, plays a mashup of soul-jazz, R&B and funk. Time TBD.
• “Studio 54 in da 425,” Sat Aug 26. Retro Disco evening with DJs Craig Lee and Kevin “Spindoctor” Jones. Time TBD.
▪️“From Hiroshima to Hope,” Sun Aug 6, 6 – 9 PM. Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony. Seattle Public Theater at the Green Lake Bathhouse, 7312 W Green Lake Dr N.
▪️Kubota Garden, “Jazz in the Garden,” Tue Aug 8, 6:30 – 8 PM.
Features EtreMundos Quarteto (funk, jazz, soul x samba & bossa nova).
▪️Kawabe House, “Summer Fest 2023,” Sun Aug 27, 11 AM – 4 PM.
Food, fun, family activities, music and raffle. 221 18th Ave S, Seattle.
▪️Yakima Valley Museum, Dedication Ceremony for the opening of its new permanent exhibition, “Land of Joy and Sorrow, Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley.” Thu Aug 24 PM (late-afternoon time TBD).
▪️JCCCW
• “Beautification & Cleaning of JCCCW Campus Outdoor Spaces,” Sat Aug 19, 10 AM – 3 PM. Bring your own tools if possible to 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Includes potluck. Signup: getinvolved@jcccw.org.
●Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM.
▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park.
Face-off against the Oakland A’s where we might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch a few innings. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!
https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage
SEPTEMBER (Nagatsuki) 長月
The long month*
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, “Moon Viewing,” Fri Sep 1 – Sat Sep 2, 6 – 9:30 PM.
▪️Rina Sawayama, Thu Sep 28, 7:30 PM
Paramount Theatre, Seattle. The singer/model/actress is the Nikkei “Jennifer Lopez.”
ONGOING
▪️Gallery 110, “Daburu” art exhibition by Gina Ariko and Marie Okuma Johnston, Aug 3 – Sep 2. Oil & acrylic.
▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” through Sept.
YOUTUBE
▪️Califaces channel: “The Mexican Man Who Followed His Friends into a Japanese Concentration Camp – Ralph Lazo” (6 min, 34 sec). Raised in Los Angeles, Hispanic/Irish high-school student Lazo took a public bus to join his friends at Manzanar, staying with them there for two years. “Everyone liked Ralph, so no one said a thing.”
▪️Densho channel: “Celebrating Obon at Heart Mountain – Eiichi Edward Sakauye” (3 min, 5 sec).
▪️Meicyun channel: “Former Major Leaguer and a Tokyo Gal Who Catches 240 km/h” (8 min, 15 sec). Meicyun is one of the new generation of Japanese women who grew up playing on boys’ teams. She can catch, throw and bat better than most men! While the conversation is in Japanese, baseball is an international language.
POST EVENTS to
community@napost.com