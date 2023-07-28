Calendar from July 28th Print Issue

▪️Terry’s Kitchen • & Craig Lee, “Beacon Hill Boys,” Sat Aug 5, 8 PM. A 38-year retrospective screening of the film. Panel discussion with cast follows. $10.

• “The Martini Night Project,” Sat Aug 12. The band headed by sax player, Jeff Chin, plays a mashup of soul-jazz, R&B and funk. Time TBD.

• “Studio 54 in da 425,” Sat Aug 26. Retro Disco evening with DJs Craig Lee and Kevin “Spindoctor” Jones. Time TBD.

▪️“From Hiroshima to Hope,” Sun Aug 6, 6 – 9 PM. Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony. Seattle Public Theater at the Green Lake Bathhouse, 7312 W Green Lake Dr N.

▪️Kubota Garden, “Jazz in the Garden,” Tue Aug 8, 6:30 – 8 PM.

Features EtreMundos Quarteto (funk, jazz, soul x samba & bossa nova).

▪️Kawabe House, “Summer Fest 2023,” Sun Aug 27, 11 AM – 4 PM.

Food, fun, family activities, music and raffle. 221 18th Ave S, Seattle.

▪️Yakima Valley Museum, Dedication Ceremony for the opening of its new permanent exhibition, “Land of Joy and Sorrow, Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley.” Thu Aug 24 PM (late-afternoon time TBD).



▪️JCCCW

• “Beautification & Cleaning of JCCCW Campus Outdoor Spaces,” Sat Aug 19, 10 AM – 3 PM. Bring your own tools if possible to 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Includes potluck. Signup: getinvolved@jcccw.org.

●Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM.

▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park.

Face-off against the Oakland A’s where we might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch a few innings. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage