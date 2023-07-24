DESTINATIONS

Point Defiance Park, Tacoma, includes numerous attractions, including its Pagoda building

an adjacent small Japanese garden (1965）

Fort Nisqually . The Pagoda dates to 1914.

It is an interesting “East Meets West” structure in that its roofline is Japanese, while the building is brick. The fort was reconstructed in the 1930s away from its original site, near DuPont, Washington, southwest of Tacoma. Owen Beach, not shown, is another pleasant stop on the five-mile loop within the park.

Photos: David Yamaguchi

Pagoda in its day, along the park’s streetcar line. Streetcar service ended in 1938; bus service in 1962.

Photo: Metro Parks Tacoma

Ground was broken for a new New LIttle Saigon Park on July 6. The park will run the full width of the block between S Jackson and S King Streets, immediately east of the Nisei Veterans Hall parking lot. The park will open in early 2024 and will include, from left, a seating area, a play area and open lawn.

Image & further info: https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/little-saigon-park-development