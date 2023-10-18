45th Anniversary Calligraphy Exhibition

By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

▲”Chikyu wa doukoku shite iru”The earth is suffering Weeping deeplyCalligraphy and translation: Aiko Fujii

▲Ritsuko Kashiba wields her brush at the exhibition opening ceremony

Photos: DY

On October 7 – 8, the Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai (North American Calligraphy Study Group) held its 45th anniversary exhibition in the Seattle Center Armory Loft. The exhibition included brushwork by Seattle lifetime masters including Aiko Fujii, Ritsuko Kashiba and Midori Thiel Kono.

All are familiar faces to attendees of Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival and From Hiroshima to Hope. The calligraphers have enriched our lives.