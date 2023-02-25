Calendar from Feb. 24th Print Issue

■SEATTLE ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL, In-person, Feb 23 – 26; Virtual, Feb 27 – Mar 5.

NW Film For­um, 1515 – 12th Ave, Capitol Hill, Seattle.

“Finding Her Beat,” (2022, 89 min.) Thu, Feb 23, 7 PM. A Japanese drum master & a Korean adoptee assemble the world’s best women Taiko drummers. LGBTQ+

The following Japanese American films are being shown in-person on Sat, Feb 25, 10:30 AM. NWFF T1

• “NAMBA: A JA’s Incarceration and Life of Resilience” (2022, 45 min.)

• “Resettlement: Chicago Story” (2022, 16 min., in-person only)

• “Wisdom Gone Wild” (2022, 85 min., Dir. Rea Tajiri) Sun Feb 26, 4:15 PM. On caregiving a parent with dementia.

Info：https://seattleaaff.org

■Seattle First Hill Lions Club, Pancake Breakfast, Sun Feb 26, 8 AM – 1 PM. Benefits Kawabe House, Kin On, Legacy House & Nikkei Manor, “All you can eat,” $15 donation. Kawabe House, 221 – 18th Ave S, Seattle.

■UW Japan Studies, “Ainu: Indigenous People of Japan,” film screening, Mon Feb 27, 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

Thomson Hall 101, Seattle campus. Free & open to public (registration required): https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/events

■Friends of Minidoka, Mercer Island BLM Open House, Thu Mar 2, 3 – 7 PM. FOM needs people to attend their local Bureau of Land Management Open House to make our presence felt and our dissent of the Wind Farm at Minidoka known! Mercer Island Community & Event Center, 8236 SE 24th St., Mercer Island.

■Emerald City Comic Con, “Heroes of WWII, The Story of the JA 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Comics,” Fri Mar 3, 5 – 6 PM.

Panelists Michael Yaguchi, Eric Pang & Tony Moy, Washington State Convention Center, Rm 347-348.

■Japan America Society & Nisei Veterans Committee, “Beyond Reconciliation: Celebrate Japan-US Alliance and Honor Nisei Veterans,” Sat Mar 4, 11 AM – 2 PM.



Speakers, Joel Ehrendreich, Director, Office of Japanese Affairs, U.S. Foreign Service, Department of State; Lt. Col. Takahiro Ota, Asst. Military Attaché, Embassy of Japan, NVC Memorial Hall, 1212 S. King, Seattle. Free; registration required owing to limited space: https://jassw.info/event-5148013).

■Densho, “An Evening with Japanese American Poets and Writers,” Thu Mar 9, 6 – 7:30 PM.

1416 S. Jackson, Seat­tle. Reservations: densho.org

■Japan America Society, Japanese Language Festival 2023, Sat Mar 18, 7 – 8:30 PM. Virtual (registration deadline: Sun Mar 12, 4 PM).

Open to English-speaking students learning Japanese and Japanese-speaking students learning English. Winners of each contest (manga-drawing and song lip-synching) will win $150! Participating middle school and high school students can win a special door prize! Free. Info: jassw.org

■Deadline for responding to BLM Mini­doka Lava Ridge Wind Farm Draft EIS: Tue Mar 21. Info: minidoka.org

ONGOING

■Wing Luke Museum & Seattle Public Library, “Meet Me at Higo,” until Mar. 26.

The traveling exhibit tells the story of Higo 10 Cents Store (Higo Variety Store), owned and operated by the Murakami family at Sixth & Jackson from 1907 to 2003. Level 8 gallery, Central Library.

Info：www.spl.org/programs-and-services/arts-and-culture/exhibits/meet-me-at-higo

■Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds, “George Tsutakawa, Early Works on Paper,” Wed – Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM, until Mar 26.



■City of Seattle King Street Station Gallery, “Naoko Morisawa / Morisawa Studio’s Happy Room – Mosaic Collage,” until Apr 6.

A collection of over 50 small, mid, and large-scale works that evoke a sense of joy. Info: https://seattle.gov/arts

■Eastside Heritage Center, “A Taste of the Eastside,” Crossroads Mall. Until mid-April

Info:https://eastsideheritagecenter.org/

■Wing Luke Asian Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17.

Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki & Na Omi Shintani. Info: napost.com (Oct 2022).

Info:www.wingluke.org/tour-calendar/2022-dec-16-230-resisterstour

YOUTUBE

■Seattle Art Museum channel, “Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth, Mar 9 – May 29.”