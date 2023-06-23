Home Event Calender from June 23rd Print Issue

Calender from June 23rd Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-

JUNE – JULY (Fumizuki) 文月
Fumizuki, the month of writing

■”Japan Fair 2023,” Sat – Sun July 8 – 9,
Bellevue.

Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Bon Odori,” Sat Jul 15, 4 – 10 PM, Sun Jul 16, 3 – 8 PM.
1427 S Main St., Seattle. The 2023 gathering will include a Saturday Beer Garden with live jazz.

■Seattle Japanese Garden, Garden Party 2023, “Festival for the Senses” fundraiser, Thu Jul 20, 6 – 8:30 PM.
With music by “arx duo,” textural graphics by Japanese indigo dye artist “Awonoyoh,” and a bento box by chef Kanako of Kozmo Kitchen. Tickets: $150.

▪️Bellevue Botanical Garden, Kusatsuki　Ikebana Demonstrations, Fri – Sat July 21 – 22, 11 AM – 5 PM. Free.

▪️Japan-America Society, 63rd Annual Golf Tournament, Wed July 26, 11 AM
– 8 PM. The Golf Club at Newcastle.
Info: jassw.org

▪️Tacoma Buddhist Temple, Bon Odori, Sat July 29, 4 – 8 PM. Dance lessons,
Wed-Thu July 12 – 13, 7 – 8 PM.
1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma (3 blocks from UWTcampus). Info: tacomabt.org

ONGOING

Michelle Kumata Alcançar Reach2023 What does it mean to be Japanese Brazilian How does one navigate theirown heritage ethnicity and claim theirown identity MK Image MK

■ArtExchange, Michelle Kumata, “What We Carry / O Que Nós Carregamos” Exhibition, June 1 – July 8, Tue – Sat, 11 AM – 5:30 PM.
ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Seattle, info@artxchange.org, (206) 839-0377.

YOUTUBE

▪️JCCCW channel: 2023 Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Main Program. (36 min.)

▪️Itsuka Japan: “3-Day Solo Climbing Japan’s Highest Mountain Mount Fuji Summit,” (34 min.).  A great armchair version of the timeless adventure.

▪️Northern Alena: Mt. Fuji for the first time in my life! (Japanese listening practice, 12 min.)

▪️YouTube Movies & TV channel: “Black Rain,” (1989). Ridley Scott movie starring Michael Douglas and Ken Takakura as police fighting the yakuza in Osaka (free with commercials; 2 hr, 5 min).

See May 26 issue or napost.com for a more complete list of ongoing events.

Submit events to: https://napost.com/events/ or community@napost.com

Previous articleChatGPT Test
Next articleNEWS BYTES from June 23rd Issue
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR