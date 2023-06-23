Calender from June 23rd Print Issue

Fumizuki, the month of writing

■”Japan Fair 2023,” Sat – Sun July 8 – 9,

Bellevue.

■Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Bon Odori,” Sat Jul 15, 4 – 10 PM, Sun Jul 16, 3 – 8 PM.

1427 S Main St., Seattle. The 2023 gathering will include a Saturday Beer Garden with live jazz.

■Seattle Japanese Garden, Garden Party 2023, “Festival for the Senses” fundraiser, Thu Jul 20, 6 – 8:30 PM.

With music by “arx duo,” textural graphics by Japanese indigo dye artist “Awonoyoh,” and a bento box by chef Kanako of Kozmo Kitchen. Tickets: $150.

▪️Bellevue Botanical Garden, Kusatsuki Ikebana Demonstrations, Fri – Sat July 21 – 22, 11 AM – 5 PM. Free.

▪️Japan-America Society, 63rd Annual Golf Tournament, Wed July 26, 11 AM

– 8 PM. The Golf Club at Newcastle.

Info: jassw.org

▪️Tacoma Buddhist Temple, Bon Odori, Sat July 29, 4 – 8 PM. Dance lessons,

Wed-Thu July 12 – 13, 7 – 8 PM.

1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma (3 blocks from UWTcampus). Info: tacomabt.org

ONGOING

■ArtExchange, Michelle Kumata, “What We Carry / O Que Nós Carregamos” Exhibition, June 1 – July 8, Tue – Sat, 11 AM – 5:30 PM.

ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Seattle, info@artxchange.org, (206) 839-0377.

YOUTUBE

▪️JCCCW channel: 2023 Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Main Program. (36 min.)



▪️Itsuka Japan: “3-Day Solo Climbing Japan’s Highest Mountain Mount Fuji Summit,” (34 min.). A great armchair version of the timeless adventure.

▪️Northern Alena: Mt. Fuji for the first time in my life! (Japanese listening practice, 12 min.)

▪️YouTube Movies & TV channel: “Black Rain,” (1989). Ridley Scott movie starring Michael Douglas and Ken Takakura as police fighting the yakuza in Osaka (free with commercials; 2 hr, 5 min).

See May 26 issue or napost.com for a more complete list of ongoing events.

Submit events to: https://napost.com/events/ or community@napost.com