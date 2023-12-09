Calendar from December 8th Print Issue

December / 12月



▪️Lotus Skyliners book signing, Sat Dec 9, 11 AM-3 PM. Wing Luke Museum 719 S. King St.

Meet the authors and some former Lotus Skyliner band members.▪️C-ID Santa, Sat Dec 9, 12 PM-3PM, Wing Luke Museum 719 S. King St.

JANUARY, 2024 / 2024年 1月



▪️Mochi Tsuki 2024, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community, Jan 6, from 11 AM at Woodward Middle School.

Check out▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13, 2024.

Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'”

Info: japaneseinamerica.org▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM, Benaroya Hall.

ONGOING (kaisaichuu) 開催中

▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” through Jan 28.



▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45-2:20 PM: Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Evening Study Sessions with Rev. Kusunoki, Dec. 12, 6:30 PM.

Second Tue of every month, in-person and online.

Info:https://seattlebetsuin.com



▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.

The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood­block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.

Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/hokusai