Home Event Calendar from December 8th Print Issue

Calendar from December 8th Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-
December / 12月
▪️Lotus Skyliners book signing, Sat Dec 9, 11 AM-3 PM. Wing Luke Museum 719 S. King St.
Meet the authors and some former Lotus Skyliner band members.▪️C-ID Santa, Sat Dec 9, 12 PM-3PM, Wing Luke Museum 719 S. King St.
Visit Santa and get a beautiful family photo. Tickets $12, walk-ins welcome.info:https://www.wingluke.org/
JANUARY, 2024 / 2024年　1月
▪️Mochi Tsuki 2024, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community, Jan 6, from 11 AM at Woodward Middle School.
Check out bijac.org for more information about this family friendly annual event.▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13, 2024.
 Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023).
Info: japaneseinamerica.org▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM, Benaroya Hall.
 The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, as well as Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” as performed by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen Tickets at seattlesymphony.org.

ONGOING (kaisaichuu) 開催中

▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” through Jan 28.

▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45-2:20 PM: Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.
 Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).
Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Evening Study Sessions with Rev. Kusunoki, Dec. 12, 6:30 PM.
Second Tue of every month, in-person and online.
Info:https://seattlebetsuin.com

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.
The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood­block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.
Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/hokusai

Previous articleCentennial Gives Bellevue High Chance to Make Amends to WWII-Era Students
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR