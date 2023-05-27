Calendar from May 26th Print Issue

MAY – JUNE, Minazuki
the month when rice fields fill with water
▪️Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). “Plan 75” (Japan, 2022, 112 min.). Sun May 14, 8 PM, Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City; Fri May 19, 1 PM, SIFF Cinema Uptown; Mon May 22 – Mon May 29, streaming.
Elderly are given the option to euthanize themselves to stave off the country’s economic woes in return for $1000 they can spend however they want.
▪️Kyoto Art and Antiques, Warehouse Sale, Thu – Sun, May 25 – June 4, 11 AM – 6 PM.
5840 Airport Way S., Seattle, 206.381.9871, kyotoartandantiques.com
▪️Daiso Lakewood Grand Opening, Sat – Sun, May 27 – 28, 10 AM.
Lakewood Towne Center, near Tacoma. First 100 customers spending $30 will receive a free goodie bag.
▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, 78th Annual Memorial Day Program, Mon May 29, 10 – 11 AM.
Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. It honors Japanese American and other veterans who gave their lives in service to our country. All welcome.
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, “Ikebana Demonstration: Sogetsu Style by Nobuko Relnick.” Thu June 1, 4:30 – 5:30 PM.
Free First Thu, all day.
▪️”The Lotus Skyliners” book signing with live big-band music,
Sun June 11, 3 – 5 PM. (article, napost.com, Apr. 28)
▪️JCCCW, Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Thu June 15, 7 PM.
JCCCW YouTube channel. Award recipients will be Shiro & Ritsuko Kashiba, acclaimed sushi chef & accomplished calligrapher, respectively.
▪️Inscape Arts and Cultural Center, Seattle, “where is home: third shore,” Fri – Sun, June 16 – 18, 6 PM.
Four immigrant solo dancers guide the audience through Seattle’s Inscape (INS) building to music by Tomo Nakayama (Japan). Tix: eventbrite ($10-75).
▪️Ayame Kai Makers and Bakers Sale, Sat June 24, 10 AM – 2 PM.
Proceeds benefit Nikkei Manor senior programs. Uwajimaya Corporate Office, 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle.
▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, Chow Mein Dinner, Sun June 25, 10 AM – 4 PM,
Take-out only, curbside pickup, $20 per dinner, 1212 S King St., Seattle.
▪️JCCCW, Japanese Summer Camp, Registration until June 26. Camp, Jul 10 – 14 (ages 7 – 11), Jul 17 – 21 (ages 12 – 16).
Info: jcccw.org
ONGOING
▪️Seattle Public Theater, “Hometown Boy,” May 4 – 28, Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sun matinee 2 PM.
Written by Keiko Green, it stars retired UW professor Stephen Sumida. 7312 W Green Lake Dr N, ticket range, $5-$50.
▪️Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC), “Through the Eyes of a Tiger,” May weekends, 9 AM – 5 PM.
International District photo exhibit, 1212 S King St, Seattle.
▪️Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun June 4, 11 AM – 1 PM.
Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com
▪️Whatcom Museum, Bellingham, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art,” until June 11.
Lightcatcher Bldg., 250 Flora St. Katazome is a rice-paste resist technique traditionally used to dye kimonos.
▪️Kubota Garden, Free Monthly Tour, Sat June 24, 10 AM – 11:30 PM.
Reservations required.
▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17.
Features Nikkei artists Lau ren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shi gaki and Na Omi Shintani.
▪️Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane, “Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland” Exhibition. Until Nov. 26.
YOUTUBE
▪️Beni Ninagawa is a shamisen player for “Wagakki Band” who has her own channel.
Summer is a time to go fishing! Scenic Japanese fishing channels include:
●Potechin TV. Saltwater fishing on the docks and waters around Kagoshima, southern Kyushu, Japan.
●Risa Rise. Fly-fishing in Hokkaido. True fishers will want to scroll back to Risa’s videos that are a year old, before she branched out from fishing trips to broader social influencing. While her narrative is in non-subtitled Japanese, complete understanding is not necessary, as many stories involve fishing, camping and outdoor cooking adventures.
▪️Northern Alena. “Exploring Nara Park in the early morning: The beauty of Japan.” Scenic Japanese listening practice, with deer.
SAVE THE DATE
★”Japan Fair 2023,” Sat – Sun July 8 – 9, Bellevue.
★Seattle Mariners, “Japanese Heritage Day,” Tue Aug 29, 6:40 PM (first pitch).