Calendar from May 26th Print Issue

MAY – JUNE, Minazuki the month when rice fields fill with water

▪️Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). “Plan 75” (Japan, 2022, 112 min.). Sun May 14, 8 PM, Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City; Fri May 19, 1 PM, SIFF Cinema Uptown; Mon May 22 – Mon May 29, streaming.

Elderly are given the option to euthanize themselves to stave off the country’s economic woes in return for $1000 they can spend however they want.

▪️Kyoto Art and Antiques, Warehouse Sale, Thu – Sun, May 25 – June 4, 11 AM – 6 PM.

5840 Airport Way S., Seattle, 206.381.9871, kyotoartandantiques.com

▪️Daiso Lakewood Grand Opening, Sat – Sun, May 27 – 28, 10 AM.

Lakewood Towne Center, near Tacoma. First 100 customers spending $30 will receive a free goodie bag.

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, 78th Annual Memorial Day Program, Mon May 29, 10 – 11 AM.

Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. It honors Japanese American and other veterans who gave their lives in service to our country. All welcome.

▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, “Ikebana De­monstration: Sogetsu Style by Nobu­ko Relnick.” Thu June 1, 4:30 – 5:30 PM.

Free First Thu, all day.

▪️”The Lotus Skyliners” book signing with live big-band music,

Sun June 11, 3 – 5 PM. (article, napost.com, Apr. 28)



▪️JCCCW, Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Thu June 15, 7 PM.

JCCCW YouTube channel. Award recipients will be Shiro & Ritsuko Kashiba, acclaimed sushi chef & accomplished calligrapher, respectively.

▪️Inscape Arts and Cultural Center, Seattle, “where is home: third shore,” Fri – Sun, June 16 – 18, 6 PM.

Four immigrant solo dancers guide the audience through Seattle’s Inscape (INS) building to music by Tomo Nakayama (Japan). Tix: eventbrite ($10-75).

▪️Ayame Kai Makers and Bakers Sale, Sat June 24, 10 AM – 2 PM.

Proceeds benefit Nikkei Manor senior programs. Uwajimaya Corporate Office, 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle.

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, Chow Mein Dinner, Sun June 25, 10 AM – 4 PM,

Take-out only, curbside pickup, $20 per dinner, 1212 S King St., Seattle.

▪️JCCCW, Japanese Summer Camp, Registration until June 26. Camp, Jul 10 – 14 (ages 7 – 11), Jul 17 – 21 (ages 12 – 16).

Info: jcccw.org

ONGOING

▪️Seattle Public Theater, “Hometown Boy,” May 4 – 28, Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sun matinee 2 PM.

Written by Keiko Green, it stars retired UW professor Stephen Sumida. 7312 W Green Lake Dr N, ticket range, $5-$50.

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC), “Through the Eyes of a Tiger,” May weekends, 9 AM – 5 PM.

International District photo exhibit, 1212 S King St, Seattle.



▪️Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun June 4, 11 AM – 1 PM.

Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com

▪️Whatcom Museum, Bellingham, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art,” until June 11.

Lightcatcher Bldg., 250 Flora St. Katazome is a rice-paste resist technique traditionally used to dye kimonos.

▪️Kubota Garden, Free Monthly Tour, Sat June 24, 10 AM – 11:30 PM.

Reservations required.

▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17.

Features Nikkei artists Lau­ ­ren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shi­ gaki and Na Omi Shintani.

▪️Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane, “Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland” Exhibition. Until Nov. 26.

YOUTUBE

▪️Beni Ninagawa is a shamisen player for “Wagakki Band” who has her own channel.

Summer is a time to go fishing! Scenic Japanese fishing channels include:

●Potechin TV. Saltwater fishing on the docks and waters around Kagoshima, southern Kyushu, Japan.

●Risa Rise. Fly-fishing in Hokkaido. True fishers will want to scroll back to Risa’s videos that are a year old, before she branched out from fishing trips to broader social influencing. While her narrative is in non-subtitled Japanese, complete understanding is not necessary, as many stories involve fishing, camping and outdoor cooking adventures.

▪️Northern Alena. “Exploring Nara Park in the early morning: The beauty of Japan.” Scenic Japanese listening practice, with deer.

SAVE THE DATE

★”Japan Fair 2023,” Sat – Sun July 8 – 9, Bellevue.

★Seattle Mariners, “Japanese Heritage Day,” Tue Aug 29, 6:40 PM (first pitch).