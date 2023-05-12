Home Event Calendar from May 12th Print Issue

Calendar from May 12th Print Issue

N.A.P Staff
MAY – JUNE, Minazuki
Minazuki, the month when rice fields fill with water

▪️Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF). “Plan 75” (Japan, 2022, 112 min.).  Sun May 14, 8 PM, Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City; Fri May 19, 1 PM, SIFF Cinema Uptown; Mon May 22 – Mon May 29, streaming.
Elderly are given the option to euthanize themselves to stave off the country’s economic woes in return for $1000 they can spend however they want.

▪️Washington State Historical Museum, South Sound Day of Remembrance, Thu May 18, 4:30 – 8 PM.
Japan America Society, Karaoke, Thu May 18, 6:15 – 9 PM. Rock Box, 1603 Nagle Pl Seattle, $17-40.

▪️Seattle Public Library, Julie Otsuka, reads “The Swimmers.”
The novel concerns memory, loss & what we owe each other. Register online: spl.org
● Fri May 19 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Southeast Seattle Senior Center, 4655 S Holly
● Sat May 20, 1:30 – 2:30 PM, Central Library

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, 78th Annual Memorial Day Program, Mon May 29, 10 – 11 AM.
Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave E, Seattle. It honors Japanese American and other veterans who gave their lives in service to our country. All welcome.

▪️”The Lotus Skyliners” book signing with live big-band music,
Sun June 11, 3 – 5 PM. (article, napost.com, Apr. 28)

▪️JCCCW, Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Thu June 15, 7 PM.
JCCCW YouTube channel. Award recipients will be Shiro & Ritsuko Kashiba, acclaimed sushi chef & accomplished calligrapher, respectively.

ONGOING

▪️Seattle Public Theater, “Hometown Boy,” May 4 – 28, Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sun matinee 2 PM.
Written by Keiko Green, it stars retired UW professor Stephen Sumida. 7312 W Green Lake Dr N, ticket range, $5-$50.

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC), “Through the Eyes of a Tiger,” May weekends, 9 AM – 5 PM.
International District photo exhibit, 1212 S King St, Seattle.

YOUTUBE

▪️Masaru channel, “Man-and-Woman 3-Day Survival Challenge — Full Movie” (1 hr 34 min).
Two strive to find water, food and shelter on a desolate southern Japanese island. The difference is that they are Japanese fishers, accustomed to catching, preparing and eating seafood. (1.3M views)

