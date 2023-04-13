Calendar from April 14th Print Issue

▪️Seattle Historical Theatre Project, “Friends Across the Wires.”

A play based on a lifelong friendship of the late Louise Kashino, Seattle (two articles, napost.com).

Remaining shows:

• Fri Apr 14, 6:30 PM, Sat Apr 15, 3 PM, Washington State Spring Fair, Washing­ton State Fairgrounds, Puyallup. Free with Fair ticket.

• Sun Apr 16, 3 PM, Wallingford United Methodist Church, 2115 N 42nd St., Seattle.

• Tue Apr 18, 7 PM, Vashon Center for the Arts. 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon­

*Ticket links for Puyallup & Vashon shows, https://seattlehistoricalt.wixsite.com/seattle-historical-t

▪️UW Washin Kai Spring Lecture, “Visions of the Katsura Imperial Villa,” Wed Apr 19, 7 PM. Gowen Hall 3rd floor lecture hall #301 & virtual. FREE. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/Katsura2023

▪️Deadline for responding to BLM Mini­doka Lava Ridge Wind Farm Draft EIS: Apr 20! Info: minidoka.org (articles, napost.com)

▪️Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, “Looking Ahead: A Call to Action,” Annual Meeting 2023, Thu Apr 20, 5 PM. City of Bel­le­vue Council Chamber & Concourse, 450 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Gathering will feature a keynote address by Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa, followed by net­working & light refresh­ments. Price range: $20 – 45.

▪️UW Japan Studies, “Yakiniku Dragon” film screening, Mon May 1, 5:30 – 7:30 PM. It is the fictional story of a south Korean family in 1970s Osaka. Thompson Hall 101, Seattle campus.

▪️”Through the Eyes of a Tiger,” from May 6. Nisei Veterans Hall.

▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, Youth in Focus Photo Workshop #1, Sat May 6, 12 – 4 PM.

▪️JCCCW: “Kodomo no Hi” (Children’s Day Festival), Sat May 14, 11 AM – 5 PM.

ONGOING

▪️Friends of Minidoka, Registration for July 6 – 9 pilgrimage. The pilgrimage “will be… much smaller… this year, and will have one registration period for survivors & descendants, followed by a general registration period.” Info: minidoka.org

▪️Kubota Garden, Free Monthly Tour, Sat Apr 22, 10 AM – 11:30 PM. Reservations required.

▪️Eastside Heritage Center, “A Taste of the Eastside,” Crossroads Mall. Until April 30. (napost.com, Feb 24)

▪️Densho, Poetry Anthology Call for Submissions. Deadline: Apr 30. Open call for an anthology of poetry on Japanese American/Nikkei incarceration. Selected entries will be edited by Brandon Shimoda and former Densho artist-in-residence Brynn Saito to be published by Haymarket Books in 2025.

▪️Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun May 7, 11 AM – 1 PM. Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com

▪️Whatcom Museum, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art,” Bellingham, until June 11. Lightcatcher Bldg., 250 Flora St. Katazome is a rice-paste resist technique traditionally used to dye kimonos.

▪️JCCCW, Japanese Summer Camp, Jul 10 – 14 (ages 7 – 11), Jul 17 – 21 (ages 12 – 16). Registration until Jun 26. Info: jcccw.org

▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17. Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki and Na Omi Shintani. Info: napost.com (Oct 2022)

▪️”Beyond Generations,” bonus pod­cast on Jamie Ford, author of “Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” A Japanese student in Seattle continues her study of local Japanese American history. (article, napost.com, Feb 10)

▪️Puyallup Valley JACL, “Puyallup Assembly Center” Remembrance Gallery Fundraising, https://www.puyallupvalleyjacl.org/donate-1

YOUTUBE

▪️Ryuichi Sakamoto channel. Sakamoto was a Japanese pianist who recently died of cancer. Yet his music lives on! He wrote many film scores, where his most famous one appears to be that of “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” (1996).

▪️Life Where I’m From channel. “Why Kyoto Prohibits Bright Colours” (11 min.) It describes city measures to preserve period landscapes.