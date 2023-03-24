Calendar from Mar. 24th Print Issue

Note: Keep in mind that the old months were lunar, like Chinese New Year, resulting in an offset with Gregorian (modern) months of as much as seven weeks.

■Seattle Historical Theatre Project, “Friends Across the Wires.”

A play about a lifelong friendship with Seattle Nisei Louise Kashino (story, napost.com, Mar 10).

• Sat Mar 25, 2 PM, White River Valley Museum. 918 H Street SE, Auburn

• Sat Apr. 1, 2 PM, Renton Library,

abbreviated show. 100 Mill Ave S, Renton

• Thu Apr 6, 6:30 PM, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park. 17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101.

• Washington State Fair, Puyallup, ab­breviated show, Fri Apr 14, 6:30 PM (free with ticket to Fair)

• Sun Apr 16, 3 PM, Wallingford United Methodist Church. 2115 N 42nd St, Seattle

• Tue Apr 18, 7 PM, Vashon Center for the Arts. 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

*Ticket links for Renton & Vashon shows, https://seattlehistoricalt.wixsite.com/seattle-historical-t

■Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC), “Annual Commemoration of the BI Forced Removal,” Thu Mar 30, 11 AM – noon.

See their Facebook page on updates, parking & shuttles.

■Japanese American Museum of Oregon, “Behind These Bars: An Activist is Born,” Minoru Yasui Day and Jail Cell Dedication,” Sat Apr 1, 1 – 3 PM.

UO White Stag Building & YouTube streaming.



■Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival, Fri Apr 14 – Sun Apr 16.

Seattle Center Info: cherryblossomfest.org

■Seattle JACL, “Stop Rhyming His­tory. A Discussion of ‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” Sat Apr 15, 1 – 3 PM.

Virtual screening and discussion of the feature-length documentary film. The Who We Are pro­ject challenges the dominant nar­ra­tive of our nation’s founding, demonstrating how slavery’s legacy has led to persistent and abiding racial inequality, and promot­ing education, discourse and change.

■Vashon School District, Sign Unveiling Ceremony, Sun Mar 26, 1:30 PM.

Vashon High School. 9600 SW 204th St., Vashon. (See p. 8.) Info: John Stanton,jstanton@vashonsd.org

■Michi Hirata North, classical pianist, Sun Apr 16, 3 PM.

Town Hall, Info: townhallseattle.org

■Seattle Japanese Garden, Training for New Volunteer Guides, Apr 17, 29 & May 11; application deadline Apr 3.

■UW Washinkai, “Visions of the Katsu­­ ra Imperial Villa” with Prof. Ken Oshi­ma, Wed Apr 19, 7 – 8:30 PM

■Deadline for responding to BLM Mini­doka Lava Ridge Wind Farm Draft EIS: Thu Apr 20. Info: Mar 10 issue, napost.com & minidoka.org

ONGOING

■Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun Apr 2, 11 AM – 1 PM.

Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com

■City of Seattle, King Street Station Gallery, “Naoko Morisawa / Morisawa Studio’s Happy Room – Mosaic Collage,” until Apr 6.

A collection of over 50 small, mid-, and large-scale works that evoke a sense of joy and draw from the Hygge lifestyle. Info: https://seattle.gov/arts

■Eastside Heritage Center, “A Taste of the Eastside,” Crossroads Mall. Until mid-April (napost.com, Feb 24).

■Kubota Garden, Free Monthly Tour, Sat Apr 22, 10 AM – 11:30 PM.

Reservations required.

■Whatcom Museum, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art,” until June 11.

Lightcatcher Bldg., 250 Flora St., Bellingham. Katazome is a rice-paste resist technique traditionally used to dye kimonos.

■Japan Foundation, Japanese Film Festival “JFF+ Independent Cinema.” Until Jun 15.

Features 12 Japanese indy films online, FREE.

https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/independent-cinema/film-lineup/

■Friends of Minidoka, Registration for July 6 – 9 Pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage “will be… much smaller… this year, and will have one registration period for survivors & descendants, followed by a general registration period.”

■Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17. Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki and Na Omi Shintani. Info: napost.com (Oct 2022)

YOUTUBE

■UW Video, “Cherry Blossom Cam”live

■Seattle Art Museum channel, “Ikat: A World of Compelling Cloth, Mar 9 – May 29.”

■Cateen channel, “New Birth.”

Cateen is the official site of rising-star Japanese classical/jazz pianist Hayato Sumino.

■Seattle Colleges Cable Television channel, “Friends Across the Wires” (2022, 1 hr, 31 min.)

First remote broadcast of the new play.

OTHER

■”Beyond Generations,” bonus pod­cast on Jamie Ford, author of “Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.”

A Japanese student in Seattle continues her study of local Japanese American history. (story, napost.com, Feb 10)