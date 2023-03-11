Calendar from Mar. 10th Print issue

■Friends of Minidoka, Opening of registration for July 6 – 9 pilgrimage, Mar 15.

The pilgrimage “will be… much smaller… this year, and will have one registration period for survivors & descendants, followed by a general registration period.” Info: minidoka.org

■Seattle Historical Theatre Project, “Friends Across the Wires,” Fri Mar 17, 7:30 PM (opening night). Broadway Performance Hall, 1701 Broadway, Seattle ＊*Ticket links for opening night, Renton & Vashon shows, https://seattlehistoricalt.wixsite.com/seattle-historical-t

Later shows:

• Sat Mar 25, 2 PM, White River Valley Museum, 918 H Street SE, Auburn

• Sat Apr. 1, 2 PM, Renton Library, abbreviated show, 100 Mill Ave S, Renton

• Thu Apr 6, 6:30 PM, Third Place Books, 17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, Lake Forest Park

• Washington State Fair, Puyallup, two abbreviated shows, likely Fri – Sat, Apr 14 – 15 or Sat – Sun, Apr 15 – 16. TBD (watch tickets site)

• Sun Apr 16, 3 PM, Wallingford United Methodist Church, 2115 N. 42nd St., Seattle

• Tue Apr 18, 7 PM, Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway SW, Vashon

■Japan America Society, Japanese Lan­guage Festival 2023, Sat Mar 18, 7 – 8:30 PM.

Virtual & free. Registration: jassw.org



■Densho, “The Past is Not Past: Japa­nese American WWII Incarcera­tion & the Yonsei Generation,” Thu Mar 23, 5 PM.

Virtual. Info: densho.org

■JCCCW, “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Mar 25, 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Sun Mar 26, 9:30 AM – 2 PM.

They also need volunteers before, during and after. Info: jcccw.org



■Vashon School District, Sign Unveiling Ceremony, Sun Mar 26, 1:30 PM.

Vashon High School. 9600 SW 204th St., Vashon. (See p. 8.) Info: John Stanton,jstanton@vashonsd.org

■Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC), Thu Mar 30, 11 AM – noon,

“Annual Commemoration of the BI Forced Removal.” See their Facebook page on updates, parking & shuttles.

■Seattle JACL, “Stop Rhyming His­tory. A Discussion of ’Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,’” Sat Apr 15, 1 – 3 PM.

Virtual screening and discussion of the feature-length documentary film. The Who We Are Project challenges the dominant nar­ra­tive of our nation’s found­ing, demon­strating how slavery’s legacy has led to persistent and abiding racial inequality, and promoting educa­tion, discourse, and change. Info: seattlejacl.org

■Deadline for responding to BLM Mini­doka Lava Ridge Wind Farm Draft EIS: Postponed to Apr 20! Info: minidoka.org

ONGOING

■Kubota Garden, Free Monthly Tour, Mar 25, 10 AM – 12 PM.

Reservations required.

■Wing Luke Museum & Seattle Public Library, “Meet Me at Higo,” until Mar 26. The traveling exhibit tells the story of Higo 10 Cents Store (or Higo Variety Store), owned and operated by the Murakami family at Sixth & Jackson from 1907 to 2003. Level 8 gallery, Central Public Library.

■Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds,” George Tsutakawa, Early Works on Paper,” Wed – Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM until Mar 26.

■Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun Apr 2, 11 AM – 1 PM.

Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com

■City of Seattle, King Street Station Gallery, “Naoko Morisawa / Morisawa Studio’s Happy Room – Mosaic Collage,” until Apr 6.

A collection of over 50 small, mid-, and large-scale works that evoke a sense of joy and draw from the Hygge lifestyle. Info: https://seattle.gov/arts

■Whatcom Museum, “Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art,” Bellingham, until June 11.

Lightcatcher Bldg., 250 Flora St. Katazome is a rice-paste resist technique traditionally used to dye kimonos.

■Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” until Sep 17. Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki and Na Omi Shintani. Info: napost.com (Oct 2022)

YOUTUBE

■“Nami’s Life,” shares a young Japanese woman’s voiceless video logs on ordinary life.

See the artistry with which she passes her days. (1.09M subscribers)



■UW Video, “Cherry Blossom Cam”

yes2next, “7 Airplane Exercises for Long Flights,” 8 min.