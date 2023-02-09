Calendar from Feb. 10 Print Issue

▪️Friends of Minidoka, “Virtual Meeting/Webinar on Submitting Comments to BLM.”

Wed Feb 15, 5:30 PM. Registration: minidoka.org

▪️”Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

Thu Feb 16, 7:30 PM. Moore Theatre, Seattle. Info: stgpresents.org

▪️Uwajimaya, “A tasting promotion of Miyagi Prefecture products,”

Feb 22 – 28. Selected food products from “Food Kingdom Miyagi” will include seafood, noodles, seasonings & more. Seattle; some products available at other stores.

▪️UW Japan Studies, “Mitigating Risks of Coastal Sailing, Adaptations to Oceanic Dangers in Early-Modern Japan,”

Thu Feb 23, 3:30 – 5 PM. Jacobina Arch, Whitman College, Thomson Hall 317. Free. Registration: https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/events

▪️Seattle First Hill Lions Club, Pancake Breakfast, benefitting Kawabe House, Kin On, Legacy House & Nikkei Manor,

Sun Feb 26, 8 AM – 1 PM. “All you can eat,” $15 donation. Kawabe House, 221 – 18th Ave S, Seattle.

▪️SEATTLE ASIAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: In-person Feb 23 – 26,

Virtual, Feb 27 – Mar 5. Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Seattle.

●”Finding Her Beat,” (2022, 89 min.)

Thu, Feb 23, 7:00 PM. A Japanese drum master & a Korean adoptee assemble the world’s best women Taiko drummers. LGBTQ+

• “1945 April 11th, Wednesday” (2022, 6 min)

Fri Feb 24, 6:30 PM. A short based on an Issei diary written in a US concentration camp.

The following four Japanese American films are being shown in-person on Sat, Feb 25, 10:30 AM. NWFF T1

• “NAMBA: A JA’s Incarceration and Life of Resilience” (2022, 45 min.)

• “Resettlement: Chicago Story” (2022, 16 min., in-person only)

• “Sincerely Miné Okubo” (2021, 16 min.).

The short explores the life & work of the artist beyond her groundbreaking graphic novel, “Citizen 13660.”

• “Blue Garden” (2022, 6 min).

A hybrid documentary/animation about a Japanese Canadian fisherman during the WWII incarceration.

• “Wisdom Gone Wild” (2022, 85 min., Dir. Rea Tajiri)

Sun Feb 26, 4:15 PM. On caregiving a parent with dementia.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE EVENTS

These mark the 1942 passage of Executive Order 9066 that led to the WWII incarceration of West Coast JAs. Unfortunately, few Nisei will see them.

▪️UW Nikkei Students Union

“The Art of Resistance,” Wed Feb 15, 6 – 8 PM, Ethnic Cultural Center Theater. Features UW Taiko-kai, Erin Shigaki, Margie Sekijima & Vince Schleitwiler; 3931 Brooklyn Ave NE.

▪️Washington State Historical Museum, Tacoma, “Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy,” exhibition opening, Feb. 16, 6 – 8 PM.

▪️Puyallup Valley and Seattle JACL, Tsuru for Solidarity & Densho

• Annual commemorative rally at the Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, Sat Feb 18, 11 AM. Agriplex, 5th St SW

• Demonstration at Northwest Detention Center, Tacoma, 1 PM.

▪️Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), “Living Voices: Within the Silence,” Sat Feb 18, 1 – 2 PM & 2 – 3 PM.

Live theatrical performances combined with archival film, Joshua Green Foundation Theater on museum’s second floor, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle.

▪️Wing Luke Museum

• “Fighting for America,” graphic novel relaunch, Sat, Feb 18, 1 – 3 PM or 2 – 4 PM.

• “Nisei Soldiers” educator workshop, Sat. Feb. 25, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

▪️JCCCW Omoide & Seattle Rep, “What is Home?” Sun Feb 26, 4 PM. A sharing of stories about the local JA experience. Includes “In the Shadows,” a special musical performance by Paul Kikuchi. Tix: seattlerep.org (general admission, $25; students, $10).

ONGOING

▪️Seattle JACL, Scholarships, $3000 – 5000 each. Deadline, Fri, Mar 3.



▪️Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun Mar 5, 11 AM – 1 PM.

Local writers read their work.Info: deegoto@gmail.com

▪️Wing Luke Museum & Seattle Public Library, “Meet Me at Higo,” until Mar. 26.

The traveling exhibit tells the story of Higo 10 Cents Store (or Higo Variety Store), owned and operated by the Murakami family at Sixth & Jackson from 1907 to 2003. Level 8 gallery, Central Public Library.

▪️Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds,” George Tsutakawa, Early Works on Paper,” Wed – Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM until Mar 26.



▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration.” Until Sep 17.

Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki and Na Omi Shintani.

Info: napost.com (Oct. 2022).

YOUTUBE

▪️“Living While Black, in Japan.” All Things Considered, NPR channel.