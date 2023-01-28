Calendar from Jan. 27 Print Issue

Bellevue College, Artist Erin Shigaki discusses her work including “To Re­pair,” Tue Jan 31, 2:30 – 3:30 PM.

Shigaki & friend Chris Rabb explore their respective Japanese American and African American histories, finding common ground & building solidarity. D107 & by Zoom.

Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW), Eiichi Shibusawa’s Legacy and Japan’s “New Form of Capitalism,” Wed Feb 1, 4 – 5:15 PM.

Free online event about the father of Japanese capitalism.

Elliott Bay Book Company, Arthur Hansen, ed., with Frank Abe & Gail Kuromiya, on Yoshito Kuromiya’s “Beyond the Betrayal: The Memoir of a World War II Japanese American Draft Resister of Conscience,” Wed Feb 1, 7 – 8 PM.

This is a new title based on the only book-length manuscript by a Nisei resister of conscience in the WWII camps. 1521 10th Ave, Seattle (Capitol Hill).

Brattleboro Museum (VT) & Densho, “Artist & Curator Conversation: Alison Moritsugu and Sarah Freeman.” Thu Feb 2, 7PM.

NY-based artist Moritsugu, artist Erin Shigaki and curator Sarah Freeman discuss “Moons and Internment Stones,” an exhibit of paintings of the moon and of stones collected by Moritsugu’s grandfather in the Santa Fe Internment Camp during WWII. Online by Zoom & Facebook Live (recording later available at the museum website). Registration: brattleboromuseum.org

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan, Thu Feb 16, 7:30 PM.

Moore Theatre, Seattle. Info: stgpresents.org

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE EVENTS

These mark the 1942 passage of Executive Order 9066 that led to the WWII incarceration of West Coast Japanese Americans.

Puyallup Valley and Seattle JACL, Tsuru for Solidarity & Densho

• Annual commemorative rally at the Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, Sat Feb 18, 11 AM.

• Demonstration at Northwest Detention Center, Tacoma, 1 PM.

Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), “Living Voices: Within the Silence,” Sat Feb 18, 1 – 2 PM & 2 – 3 PM.

Live theatrical performances combined with archival film, Joshua Green Foundation Theater on museum’s second floor, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle.

Wing Luke Museum

• Japanese American WWII Graphic Novels, Program with Book Signings, Sat, Feb 18, 2 – 5 PM. Featured authors include Lawrence Matsuda, Frank Abe, Ken Mochizuki & Ross Ishikawa.

• Sat. Feb. 25, full day Teacher Workshop on JA history.

ONGOING

Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun Feb 5, 11 AM – 1 PM.

Local writers read their work. Info: deegoto@gmail.com

Seattle JACL, Scholarship Deadline, Fri, Mar 3.

$3000-5000 possible. Info: seattlejacl.org

Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds, “George Tsutakawa, Early Works on Paper,” Wed – Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM.

Wing Luke Asian Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration.”

Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki & Na Omi Shintani. Info: napost.com (Oct 2022).

YOUTUBE

Japan Silhouette. “Beautiful Japan, Back to 1850-1910”

is one example from the channel’s “Old Japan” series, which shows glimpses of Grandpa’s (or Great-Grandpa’s) world in lovely hand-colored photographs.

Mystery Scoop, “Fascinating 19th Century Photos of Old Japan Brought to Life” (11 min).

Facial animation applied to historical images.

NHK-World, “Home for Retired Horses“.

One woman’s quest to care for the noble animals. (5 min.)

Rui Tube (Nunchaku Girl),

reenacts Bruce Lee kung-fu movies scene for scene.

POST EVENTS to https://napost.com.events/ or community@napost.com