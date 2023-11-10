Calendar from November 10th Print Issue

NOVEMBER (Shimotsuki) 霜月

Month of Frost



▪️UW Japan Studies, “Close-Knit,” Mon Nov 13, 5:30 – 8 PM.

Film screening, UW, Seattle Campus, Thomson Hall 101. includes discussion moderated by Davinder Bhowmik, UW.

▪️”Ikigai Summit,” Fri Nov 17, 9 AM – 1 PM, followed by afternoon optional sessions until 5:30 PM.

Center for Urban Horticulture, UW-Seattle. Ikigai is the Japanese concept of “your rea­son for being.” It is scientifically proven to improve longevity, creativity, productivity and happiness. The one-day gathering will showcase the very best in modern insights and practical application to personal and professional life.

Info: eventcreate.com/e/ikigaisummit

▪️Method Gallery, Camouflage Net Project, Dance Performances by Gab­rielle Nomura Gainor with dance troupe Tsuru Ko, Fri Nov 17, 7 PM, Sat Nov 18, 2, 4 and 7 PM. (story, Oct. 27, p. 2)

▪️DAIPANbutoh Collective, “Seattle Butoh Festival 2023: Unveiling.”

• Performances, Fri – Sun, Nov 17 – 19, 8 PM.

• Workshops, Sat – Sun, Nov 18 – 19, 11 – 4 PM).

YAW Theater, Georgetown, Seattle, 6520 5th Ave S. ($20 – 190).

▪️Ayame Kai Holiday Market, Sat Nov 18, 10 AM – 2 PM.

Asian treasures, baked treats, handmade gifts, bento; 20+ vendors. Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple 1427 S Main St, Seattle. Proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder services. (Free admission).

▪️Seattle Public Library

• “An Empire in Peril,” Sat Nov 18, 3 – 5 PM. Benefit sci-fi film screening for Nisei Veterans Committee, $10. Central Library.

•”The Postwar Seattle Chinatown of John Okada.” Sun Nov 19, 2 – 3:15 PM. Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium (article, napost.com, Sep 8).

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee and NVC Foundation, “Thanksgiving Eve Party and Pool Tournament, Wed Nov 22, 5 – 11 PM. Terry’s Kitchen.

▪️Kubota Garden, Free Public Tour, Sat Nov 25, 10 AM – 12 PM.

Reservations: kubotagarden.org

▪️Japan America Society, Centen­nial Gala, Tue Nov 28, Westin-Seattle. Banquet and live auction (kimono, etc.).

Info: jassw.org

ONGOING



▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” Nov 11 – Jan 28. (Lecture, Sat Nov 18, 3 – 4:15 PM, “Creation: Hana­ko O’Leary and the Myth of Izanami.”)



▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Nov 12, Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Evening Study Sessions with Rev. Kusunoki, Nov 14, 6:30 PM. Second Tue of every month, in-person and online.

▪️Bellevue City Hall, “Anne Frank – A His­tory for Today” Traveling Exhibi­tion. Until Nov. 22, Mon – Fri, 8 AM – 4 PM. First-floor concourse (free; self-guided). The multi-panel project is a collaboration be­tween Anne Frank House in Amster­dam, the Consulate General of the Nether­lands (San Francisco) and the Ho­locaust Center for Humanity (Seattle).

▪️Method Gallery, Tara Tamaribuchi, Camouflage Net Project exhibit. Until Nov 25. (story, Oct. 27, p. 2)

▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene­gade Edo and Paris.” Until Dec. 3.

Exhibi­tion explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establish­ment attitudes in 18th and 19th cen­tury Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse Lautrec are displayed side by side.

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024. The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood­block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.

SAVE THE DATE

▪️Look, Listen + Learn TV, “Sip, Savor + Share,” Fifth Annual Holiday Party and Fundraiser, Fri Dec 1, 6 PM.

Info: looklistenandlearn.org

▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13, 2024. Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023).

Info: japaneseinamerica.org

YOUTUBE

▪️Wednesday Campanella, “Orihime.” This great tongue-in-cheek rap song from a year ago presents a new “Reiwa” view of the old Tanabata story of the two lovers — a weaver (Orihime) and a cowsherd (Hikoboshi) — separated by the Milky Way who can meet but once a year (3 million views!).

A key funny lyric in translation:

“My hands hurt from weaving so long,

Maybe I’ll quit this job soon,

I wanna make a living off my raps”



Timeline. “Confucius: The Sage Who Shaped the East.” (1 hr, 29 min.) Many have observed that few Asians are among Seattle’s homeless. It probably reflects Confucian thinking, which val­ues education and defines expected rela­tionships between family members, people and government.

*On Oi, see “Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter” (1 hr 21 min).