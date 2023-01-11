Calendar from Jan. 13 Print Issue

🎍JANUARY (Mutsuki) – FEBRUARY🎍

Mutsuki, month of good family relationships

▪️Washington Ensemble Theater, Enda Walsh’s “Arlington” features Amber Tanaka in a leading role,

Fri Jan. 13 – Mon Jan 30, 7:30 PM; one matinee performance on Sun Jan 29, 2 PM.

12th Avenue Arts Studio Theater, 1620 12th Avenue on Capitol Hill, Seattle.

▪️Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW), Eiichi Shibusawa’s Legacy and Japan’s “New Form of Capitalism,”

Wed Feb 1, 4 – 5:15 PM. Free online event about the father of Japanese capitalism.

▪️UW Cinema & Media Studies, Film Screening with Director Ann Kaneko, “Manzanar Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,”

Fri, Jan 27, 4 – 6 PM, Henry Art Gallery.

▪️Kodo, One Earth Tour – Tsuzumi,

Fri-Sat, Jan. 27 – 28, 8 PM, Meany Center, UW (ad, p. 5).

▪️Seattle Public Library, Katie Yamasaki discusses “Shapes, Lines and Light: My Grandfather’s American Journey,”

Sat Jan. 28, 2 – 3 p.m., Central Library, Micro­soft Auditorium, Level 1. (See her inspiring 5-min. YouTube video of the same title.)

▪️Elliott Bay Book Company, Arthur Hansen, ed., with Frank Abe & Gail Kuromiya, on Yoshito Kuromiya’s “Beyond the Betrayal: The Memoir of a World War II Japanese American Draft Resister of Conscience” (2022, Univ Press of Colorado, 236 pp.),

Wed Feb 1, 7 – 8 PM. This is based on the only book-length manuscript by a Nisei resister of conscience in the WWII camps.

▪️Yamato: The Drummers of Japan,

Thu Feb 16, 7:30 PM. Moore Theatre, Seattle. Info: stgpresents.org

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE EVENTS

These mark the 1942 passage of Executive Order 9066 that led to the WWII incarceration of West Coast Japanese Americans.

▪️Puyallup Valley and Seattle JACL, Tsuru for Solidarity & Densho,

Sat Feb 18, 11 AM. Annual commemorative rally at the Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, followed by a demonstration at Northwest Detention Center, Tacoma, 1 PM.

▪️Minidoka Pilgrimage, Annual DOR Fundraiser Concert/Program,

Sun Feb 19, 1 – 4 PM. Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave, Seattle.

▪️Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), “Living Voices: Within the Silence,” Sat Feb 18, 1 – 2 PM & 2 – 3 PM. Live theatrical performances combined with archival film, Joshua Green Foundation Theater on museum’s second floor, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle.

▪️Wing Luke Museum

• “Fighting for America” graphic novel relaunch, Sat, Feb 18, 1 – 3 PM or 2 – 4 PM.

• Full-day Teacher Workshop on Japanese American history, Sat. Feb. 25.

ONGOING

▪️Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds,” George Tsutakawa, Early Works on Paper,” Wed – Sun, 11 AM – 5 PM until Mar 26.

▪️Panama Hotel Tea & Coffee, “Read & Tell Stories,” Open Mic at the Panama,” First Sun Feb 5, 11 AM – 1 PM. Local writers read their work.

Info: deegoto@gmail.com

▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration.”

Features Nikkei artists Lauren Iida, Kayla Isomura, Paul Kikuchi, Michelle Kumata, Glenn Mitsui, Erin Shigaki and Na Omi Shintani.

Info: napost.com, Oct. 29, 2022.

▪️Japanese Baptist Church“Passionately Speaking,” Sun Jan 22,

Feb 5 & 19, Mar 5 & 19, 12:30 – 2:30 PM. Have you ever wanted to be a better oral communicator? This public speaking class is open to all, every two weeks at 160 Broadway, Seattle. Facilitated by Gary Yamaguchi, a former professor and Toastmaster. Free (donations to JBC accepted).

Info & RSVPs to: gyflyfish56@gmail.com, 425-219-0684.

YOUTUBE

▪️YouTube Movies & TV channel. “Samurai Marathon” (2019, 1 hr, 43 min.; stars Takeru Satoh and Nana Komatsu).

At long last this fabulous tale of the Annaka Domain is available free & subtitled in English (with commercials).

▪️Scott Nagatani channel, “Sansei Rocker” Symposium Soundtrack (32 min.). The music described by Harry Manaka, 2020, “Chronicles of a Sansei Rocker” (napost.com, May 2021).

