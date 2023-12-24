Calendar For December 22nd Print Issue (New Year 2024 Issue)

JANUARY, 2024年 1月 (Mutsuki)

Mutsuki, month of good relationships



▪️Mochi Tsuki 2024, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community, Jan 6, from 11 AM at Woodward Middle School

Check out bijac.org for more information about this family friendly annual event.

https://bijac.org/event/mochi-tsuki-2024

▪️Shishimai Dance Blessing, Wing Luke Museum, Jan. 7, 2:30-3 PM.

https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024shishimai

▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate General of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13.

Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023). Info: japaneseinamerica.org

▪️Chado Urasenke Tankokai Hatsugama tea ceremony at Bellevue Children’s Academy, Jan. 21.

Advance registration for this public event is required: http://www.teaceremonyseattle.org

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.

The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.

▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM, Benaroya Hall.

The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, as well as Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” as performed by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen. Tickets at seattlesymphony. org.