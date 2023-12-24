Calendar For December 22nd Print Issue (New Year 2024 Issue)

Mutsuki, month of good relationships
▪️Mochi Tsuki 2024, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community, Jan 6, from 11 AM at Woodward Middle School
Check out bijac.org for more information about this family friendly annual event.
https://bijac.org/event/mochi-tsuki-2024
▪️Shishimai Dance Blessing, Wing Luke Museum, Jan. 7, 2:30-3 PM.
https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024shishimai
▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate General of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13.
Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023). Info: japaneseinamerica.org
▪️Chado Urasenke Tankokai Hatsugama tea ceremony at Bellevue Children’s Academy, Jan. 21.
Advance registration for this public event is required: http://www.teaceremonyseattle.org
▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024.
The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.
▪️Celebrate Asia, Seattle Symphony, Jan 28, 4 PM, Benaroya Hall.
The 2024 concert includes Chuseok Overture for Orchestra by Korean-American composer August Baik, as well as Paul Chihara’s Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra “Concerto Fantasy” as performed by Vietnamese-American pianist Quynh Nguyen. Tickets at seattlesymphony. org.
Kisaragi, month of bundling up
Ring in the Year of the Dragon with dances, storytime, arts activities, community booths, and more! https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/lny2024
▪️Day of Remembrance Stewardship Event, Japanese American Exclusion Memorial on Bainbridge Island, 10 AM-Noon, Feb. 19.Join the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association, the Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation, and Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District, for a day of stewardship to remember the 82nd anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. Sign up at https://biparksfoundation.org/event/bijaema-dor-2023/
▪️Chinese New Year Celebration, Chinatown-International District, all day, Feb. 24.This celebration is the neighborhood’s biggest event of the year. Dances, food stalls, and activities galore throughout the day! https://www.seattlechinatownid.com/experiences/lunar-new-year