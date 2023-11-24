Calendar from November 24th Print Issue

NOVEMBER (Shimotsuki) 霜月

Month of Frost



▪️Kubota Garden, Free Public Tour, Sat Nov 25, 10 AM – 12 PM.

Reservations: kubotagarden.org

▪️Japan America Society, Centen­nial Gala, Tue Nov 28, Westin-Seattle. Banquet and live auction (kimono, etc.).

Info: jassw.org

ONGOING



▪️Frye Art Museum, Hanako O’Leary, “Izanami,” Nov 11 – Jan 28. (Lecture, Sat Nov 18, 3 – 4:15 PM, “Creation: Hana­ko O’Leary and the Myth of Izanami.”)



▪️Japanese Baptist Church, “Passion­ately Speaking” class, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com

▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Evening Study Sessions with Rev. Kusunoki, Nov 14, 6:30 PM. Second Tue of every month, in-person and online.

▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene­gade Edo and Paris.” Until Dec. 3.

Exhibi­tion explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establish­ment attitudes in 18th and 19th cen­tury Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse Lautrec are displayed side by side.

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition. Until Jan 21 2024. The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood­block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.

SAVE THE DATE

▪️Look, Listen + Learn TV, “Sip, Savor + Share,” Fifth Annual Holiday Party and Fundraiser, Fri Dec 1, 6 PM.

Info: looklistenandlearn.org

▪️JIA Foundation and Consulate Ge­ner­al of Japan in Seattle, Fifth Annual Seijin-Shiki USA, Jan 13, 2024. Story, “Fourth Seijin-Shiki USA: ‘Reflect, Connect & Celebrate,'” napost.com (Jan. 2023).

Info: japaneseinamerica.org