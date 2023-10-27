Calendar from October 27th Print Issue

OCTOBER (Kannazuki) 神無月
Month Without Gods*
ONGOING
▪️Coco Aramaki, “The Nite Gardner,” painting exhibition, Mon – Sat, 11 AM – 5 PM. Housewright Gallery, 1224 S Bailey St, Georgetown, Seattle. A name new to these pages, the photographer-turned-painter evokes George Tsutakawa.
▪️”Tadaima: A Community Virtual Pilgrimage,” until Oct 31. Discussions, workshops and videos (online).
Info: jampilgrimages.com/tadaima2023
▪️JFF + Independent Cinema 2023, until Oct 31.
Includes 12 free online Japanese independent films.
https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp
▪️Kyoto Art & Antiques, Open Warehouse Sale, Thu Oct 26 – Sun Nov 5, 11 AM – 6 PM.
5840 Airport Way S, Seattle. Info: kyotoartandantiques.com
▪️City of Seattle, “Digital Equity Grants,” deadline, Nov 9.
$545k available to help nonprofits and community groups close the digital divide. Info:https://seattle.gov/tech
▪️Japanese Baptist Church. “Passionately Speaking” class resumes for nine Sundays, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Oct 22, Nov 12, Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.
Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com, (Sep 2022).
Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com Info:https://jbcseattle.org/
▪️Method Gallery, Tara Tamaribuchi, Camouflage Net Project exhibit, until Nov 25.
https://www.methodgallery.com
▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment attitudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.
Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/renegade
▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Until Jan 21 2024.
The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic woodblock prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.
https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwv-2pBhB-EiwAtsQZFIhWx_weAnJX1K87uM0Tr3r0Ih150V7yNyKQLQ1YqlPBU8B-vXIvLxoCo9sQAvD_BwE
NOVEMBER (Shimotsuki) 霜月
Month of Frost
▪️UW Japan Studies, “Japan’s New Security Strategy: Outlook and Challenges,”Narushige Michishita, National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies, Wed Nov 1, 7 – 8:30 PM.
Walker-Ames Room, Kane Hall, Seattle. Reception follows.
https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/
▪️Method Gallery, Camouflage Net Project, First Thursday Art Walk, Thu, Nov 2, 5 – 8 PM.
https://www.methodgallery.com
▪️JCCCW, “Bunka no Hi” Japanese Culture Day, Sat Nov 4, 11 AM – 5 PM. Volunteers needed
▪️”Lotus Skyliners” Book Signing, Sat Nov 4, 2 – 4 PM.
Nisei Vets Hall, 1212 S. King St, Seattle.
lotusskyliners.com
▪️Method Gallery, Camouflage Net Project, Artist Talk, Sat Nov 4, 2 PM.
https://www.methodgallery.com
▪️UW Japan Studies, “Close-Knit,” Mon Nov 13, 5:30 – 8 PM.
Film screening, UW, Seattle Campus, Thomson Hall 101. includes discussion moderated by Davinder Bhowmik, UW.
https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/
▪️”Ikigai Summit,” Fri Nov 17, 9 AM – 1 PM, followed by afternoon optional sessions until 5:30 PM.
Center for Urban Horticulture, UW-Seattle. Ikigai is the Japanese concept of “your reason for being.” It is scientifically proven to improve longevity, creativity, productivity and happiness. The one-day gathering will showcase the very best in modern insights and practical application to personal and professional life.
Info: eventcreate.com/e/ikigaisummit
▪️Method Gallery, Camouflage Net Project, Dance Performances by Gabrielle Nomura Gainor with dance troupe Tsuru Ko, Fri Nov 17, 7 PM, Sat Nov 18, 2, 4 and 7 PM.
https://www.methodgallery.com
▪️DAIPANbutoh Collective, “Seattle Butoh Festival 2023: Unveiling.”
• Performances, Fri – Sun, Nov 17 – 19, 8 PM.
• Workshops, Sat – Sun, Nov 18 – 19, 11 – 4 PM).
YAW Theater, Georgetown, Seattle, 6520 5th Ave S. ($20 – 190).
https://www.daipanbutohcollective.com/seattlebutohfestival
▪️Ayame Kai Holiday Market, Sat Nov 18, 10 AM – 2 PM.
Asian treasures, baked treats, handmade gifts, bento; 20+ vendors. Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple 1427 S Main St, Seattle. Proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder services. (Free admission).
https://ayamekaiguild.square.site/
▪️Seattle Public Library
• “An Empire in Peril,” Sat Nov 18, 3 – 5 PM. Benefit sci-fi film screening for Nisei Veterans Committee, $10. Central Library.
•”The Postwar Seattle Chinatown of John Okada.” Sun Nov 19, 2 – 3:15 PM. Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium.
https://www.spl.org/
▪️Japan America Society, Centennial Gala, Tue Nov 28, Westin-Seattle. Early Bird Sign-Up by Tue 10/31.
Info: jassw.org
YOUTUBE
▪️Terry Takeuchi, owner of Terry’s Kitchen, YouTube interview (33 min): https://parkbench.com/blog/terrys-kitchen-restaurants-newport-hills-wa-bellevue-terry-takeuchi
▪️Densho, “Our Voices Will Not Be Silenced: Critical Conversation, Art, and Virtual Fundraiser” (59 min). https://www.youtube.com/@DenshoProject
Article, napost.com (Oct 13).
