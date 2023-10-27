Calendar from October 27th Print Issue

ONGOING

▪️Coco Aramaki, “The Nite Gardner,” painting exhibition, Mon – Sat, 11 AM – 5 PM. Housewright Gallery, 1224 S Bailey St, Georgetown, Seattle. A name new to these pages, the photographer-turned-painter evokes George Tsutakawa.

▪️”Tadaima: A Community Virtual Pilgrimage,” until Oct 31. Discussions, workshops and videos (online).

Info: jampilgrimages.com/tadaima2023

▪️JFF + Independent Cinema 2023, until Oct 31.

Includes 12 free online Japanese independent films.

https://watch.jff.jpf.go.jp

▪️Kyoto Art & Antiques, Open Warehouse Sale, Thu Oct 26 – Sun Nov 5, 11 AM – 6 PM.

5840 Airport Way S, Seattle. Info: kyotoartandantiques.com

▪️City of Seattle, “Digital Equity Grants,” deadline, Nov 9.

$545k available to help nonprofits and community groups close the digital divide. Info:https://seattle.gov/tech

▪️Japanese Baptist Church. “Passion­ately Speaking” class resumes for nine Sundays, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Oct 22, Nov 12, Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com, (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com Info:https://jbcseattle.org/

▪️Method Gallery, Tara Tamaribuchi, Camouflage Net Project exhibit, until Nov 25.

https://www.methodgallery.com

▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment atti­tudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.

Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/renegade

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Until Jan 21 2024.

The exhibition explores the master artist’s global legacy by displaying over 100 of his classic wood­block prints alongside over 200 works by his teachers, students, rivals and admirers.

https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwv-2pBhB-EiwAtsQZFIhWx_weAnJX1K87uM0Tr3r0Ih150V7yNyKQLQ1YqlPBU8B-vXIvLxoCo9sQAvD_BwE