Calendar from October 13th Print Issue

OCTOBER (Kannazuki) 神無月
Month Without Gods*
▪️Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad, 63rd Convention, Tokyo, Sun Oct 15, 10 PM; Mon Oct 16, 6 PM; Tue Oct 17, 5:30 PM (Seattle time).
By Zoom, with four-language translation (free). Registration: jadesas.or.jp/en/
▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Thu Oct 19 2023 – Jan 21 2024.
The Boston Museum has an extensive collection of prints owing to the many Bostonians on the first American merchant ships in Japan. Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai
▪️Seattle JACL and Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, “Hibakusha: Stories from Hiroshima,” Fri Oct 20, 7 – 8:30 PM.
Four representatives from Hiroshima share their stories of the immediate and lingering effects of the atomic bombing. JCCCW, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle.
▪️Kubota Garden, Fall Color Tours, Sat-Sun Oct 21 – 22, 28 – 29, 10 AM – 12 noon. Reservations required.
Info:https://kubotagarden.org/index.html
▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Seattle Buddhist Women’s Association Memorial Service,” Sun Oct 22, 10 – 11 AM. Annual service to honor our deceased members; speaker, Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki.
▪️Japanese Baptist Church. “Passionately Speaking” class resumes for nine Sundays, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Oct 22, Nov 12, Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.
Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com Info:https://jbcseattle.org/
▪️White River Buddhist Temple, “Fall Bazaar.” Sun Oct 22, pre-order pickup, 12 – 3 PM.
Farm fresh produce and gifts/handicrafts will be for sale when you pick up your order.
▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Oct 23, 7 PM.
Lake Forest Park Towne Centre, 17171 Bothell Way NE. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seattle Central District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during WWII. Naar is a UW Assoc. Prof., Sephardic Studies. Register: thirdplacebooks.com
▪️Seattle Public Library, “From Page to Stage: Adapting John Okada’s ‘No-No Boy’ for Today’s Theater.” Tue Oct 24, 7 – 8:15 PM.
Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium (article, napost.com, Sep 8).
▪️UW Japan Studies, “Teaching Japanese Language in WA State,” Kei Tsukamaki, Juanita High School, Chikako Misener, Bothell High School, Wed Oct 25, 3:30 – 5 PM.
Seattle Campus, Thomson Hall 317.
▪️Kyoto Art & Antiques, Open Warehouse Sale, Thu Oct 26 – Sun Nov 5, 11 AM – 6 PM.
5840 Airport Way S, Seattle. Info: kyotoartandantiques.com
▪️Nisei Veterans Committee Foundation and Kaya Yamazaki, PhD, “Japanese Classical Dance,” Sat Oct 28, 2 PM.
Yamazaki is a dancer and anthropologist who will talk about and perform classical dance and its being taught in the WWII incarceration camps. 1212 S King St, Seattle. (Free, but if people want to donate they can.)
Info:https://nvcfoundation.org/lif_event/community-news-japanese-american-classical-dance-presentation-10/
▪️Northwest Film Forum, Zentoku Foundation, “Paper Chase, Japanese American History Through the Lens of Vernacular Newspapers,” Sat Oct 28, 4 – 6 PM.
Info: zentokufoundation.org
ONGOING
▪️Coco Aramaki, “The Nite Gardner,” painting exhibition, Mon – Sat, 11 AM – 5 PM. Housewright Gallery, 1224 S Bailey St, Georgetown, Seattle. A name new to these pages, the photographer-turned-painter evokes George Tsutakawa.
▪️”Tadaima: A Community Virtual Pilgrimage,” until Oct 31. Discussions, workshops and videos (online).
Info: jampilgrimages.com/tadaima2023
JFF + Independent Cinema 2023, until Oct 31. Includes 12 free online Japanese independent films.
▪️City of Seattle, “Digital Equity Grants,” deadline, Nov 9.
$545k available to help nonprofits and community groups close the digital divide. Info:https://seattle.gov/tech
▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment attitudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.
Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/renegade
YOUTUBE
▪️Many matsutake-hunting videos are available. Check them out for ideas on new places to go, preparation and cooking recipes, etc.
▪️Maibaru Travel channel, “The Nakasendo Trail, Magome and Tsumago, Samurai Road” (31 min). The channel presents superbly crafted walking trips in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and China. In Japanese with subtitles.
https://www.youtube.com/@maibaru
▪️Britain’s Got Talent, “Keiichi’s HILARIOUS magic is pure GOLD!” Episode highlights a Japanese magician.
https://www.youtube.com/@BGT
NOVEMBER (Shimotsuki) 霜月
Month of Frost
▪️UW Japan Studies, “Japan’s New Security Strategy: Outlook and Challenges,”Narushige Michishita, National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies, Wed Nov 1, 7 – 8:30 PM.
Walker-Ames Room, Kane Hall, Seattle. Reception follows.
Info:https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/
▪️JCCCW, “Bunka no Hi” Japanese Culture Day, Sat Nov 4, 11 AM – 5 PM. Volunteers needed
▪️”Lotus Skyliners” Book Signing, Sat Nov 4, 2 – 4 PM.
Nisei Vets Hall, 1212 S. King St, Seattle.
Info: lotusskyliners.com
