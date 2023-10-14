Calendar from October 13th Print Issue

▪️Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad, 63rd Convention, Tokyo, Sun Oct 15, 10 PM; Mon Oct 16, 6 PM; Tue Oct 17, 5:30 PM (Seattle time).

By Zoom, with four-language translation (free). Registration: jadesas.or.jp/en/

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspir­ation and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Thu Oct 19 2023 – Jan 21 2024.

The Boston Museum has an extensive collection of prints owing to the many Bostonians on the first American merchant ships in Japan. Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai

▪️Seattle JACL and Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, “Hibakusha: Stories from Hiroshima,” Fri Oct 20, 7 – 8:30 PM.

Four represen­ta­tives from Hiroshima share their stories of the imme­diate and lingering effects of the atomic bombing. JCCCW, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle.

▪️Kubota Garden, Fall Color Tours, Sat-Sun Oct 21 – 22, 28 – 29, 10 AM – 12 noon. Reservations required.

Info:https://kubotagarden.org/index.html

▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Seattle Buddhist Women’s Association Memorial Service,” Sun Oct 22, 10 – 11 AM. Annual service to honor our deceased members; speaker, Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki.

▪️Japanese Baptist Church. “Passion­ately Speaking” class resumes for nine Sundays, 12:45 – 2:20 PM: Oct 22, Nov 12, Dec 10, Jan 14, 28, Feb. 11, 25, Mar 10, 24.

Info: “Say It with Passion,” napost.com, (Sep 2022).

Contact: Gary Yamaguchi, gyflyfish56@gmail.com Info:https://jbcseattle.org/

▪️White River Buddhist Temple, “Fall Bazaar.” Sun Oct 22, pre-order pickup, 12 – 3 PM.

Farm fresh produce and gifts/handicrafts will be for sale when you pick up your order.

▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Stran­gers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Oct 23, 7 PM.

Lake Forest Park Towne Centre, 17171 Bothell Way NE. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seattle Cen­tral District Japanese American neigh­bors while they are in­car­cerated during WWII. Naar is a UW Assoc. Prof., Sephardic Studies. Register: thirdplacebooks.com

▪️Seattle Public Library, “From Page to Stage: Adapting John Okada’s ‘No-No Boy’ for Today’s Theater.” Tue Oct 24, 7 – 8:15 PM.

Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium (article, napost.com, Sep 8).

▪️UW Japan Studies, “Teaching Japanese Language in WA State,” Kei Tsukamaki, Juanita High School, Chikako Misener, Bothell High School, Wed Oct 25, 3:30 – 5 PM.

Seattle Campus, Thomson Hall 317.

▪️Kyoto Art & Antiques, Open Warehouse Sale, Thu Oct 26 – Sun Nov 5, 11 AM – 6 PM.

5840 Airport Way S, Seattle. Info: kyotoartandantiques.com

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee Foundation and Kaya Yamazaki, PhD, “Japanese Classical Dance,” Sat Oct 28, 2 PM.

Yamazaki is a dancer and anthropologist who will talk about and perform classical dance and its being taught in the WWII incarceration camps. 1212 S King St, Seattle. (Free, but if people want to donate they can.)

Info:https://nvcfoundation.org/lif_event/community-news-japanese-american-classical-dance-presentation-10/

▪️Northwest Film Forum, Zentoku Foundation, “Paper Chase, Japanese American History Through the Lens of Vernacular Newspapers,” Sat Oct 28, 4 – 6 PM.

Info: zentokufoundation.org

ONGOING

▪️Coco Aramaki, “The Nite Gardner,” painting exhibition, Mon – Sat, 11 AM – 5 PM. Housewright Gallery, 1224 S Bailey St, Georgetown, Seattle. A name new to these pages, the photographer-turned-painter evokes George Tsutakawa.

▪️”Tadaima: A Community Virtual Pilgrimage,” until Oct 31. Discussions, workshops and videos (online).

Info: jampilgrimages.com/tadaima2023

JFF + Independent Cinema 2023, until Oct 31. Includes 12 free online Japanese independent films.

▪️City of Seattle, “Digital Equity Grants,” deadline, Nov 9.

$545k available to help nonprofits and community groups close the digital divide. Info:https://seattle.gov/tech

▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment atti­tudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.

Info:https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/renegade