Calendar from September 22nd Print Issue

SEPTEMBER (Nagatsuki) 長月

The long month

▪️Seattle Public Library, John Okada lecture, Tue Sep 26, 7 – 8:15 PM

www.spl.org Central Library, Level 1 Microsoft Auditorium.(napost.com, Sep 8 issue). ▪️Uwajimaya (Seattle), “Kenji Lopez-Alt, Food Tour and Cooking Demo,” Fri Sep 29, 9 AM. ▪️Bellevue College, Seventh Annual Japan Week, Sat Sep 30, 10 AM – 5 PM. This cultural festival is presented by a student club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle and community volunteers. There are perfor­mances and demonstrations including folktale storytelling, six contests with prizes and a flea market. Now recruiting 200 volunteers! Info: https://studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu/japan-week/ ONGOING ▪️Coco Aramaki, “The Nite Gardner,” painting exhibition, Mon – Sat, 11 AM – 5 PM. Housewright Gallery, 1224 S Bailey St, Georgetown, Seattle. A name new to these pages, the photographer-turned-painter evokes George Tsutakawa. ▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment atti­tudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.

OCTOBER (Kannazuki) 神無月

Month Without Gods*

▪️“Classical Japanese Dance, Performance, Talk & Workshop with Kaya,” Sun Oct 1, 2:30 – 4 PM. Bainbridge Dance Center, 844 Madison Ave N, $15 suggested donation.

www.eventbrite.com/e/classical-japanese-dance-performance-talk-and-workshop-with-kaya-registration-707225369117 ▪️Densho, “Our Voices Will Not Be Silenced: Critical Conversation, Art, and Virtual Fundraiser.” Thu Oct 5, 5:30 PM. An evening of conversation, art, and capacity-building, featuring special guest Maggie Tokuda-Hall. Online. Registration is free and open to the public.

https://densho.org/voices ▪️Uwajimaya (Seattle), “Kenji Lopez-Alt, Book Signing,” Fri Oct 6, 11 AM – 1 PM. ▪️Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai, 45th anniversary Japanese calligraphy exhibition, Sat Oct 7, 11 AM – 4 PM; Sun Oct 8, 11 AM – 3 PM. Armory Loft, Seattle Center (free). ▪️Densho & SIFF DocFest, “Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi,” Sun Oct 8, 7 PM. SIFF Cinema Uptown. Violinist and songwriter Kaoru Ishibashi (better known as Kishi Bashi) embarks on a musical journey to understand WWII era Japanese American incarceration, assimilation, and what it means to be a minority in America today. With Densho Archives Director Caitlin Oiye Coon and producer JJ Gerber. ▪️UW Japan Studies, Mina Qiao, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, “Coronavirus as a Metaphor in Japanese COVID Literature,” Mon Oct 9, 4:30 – 6 PM. Remote via Zoom. ▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspir­ation and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Oct 19 2023 – Jan 21 2024. The Boston Museum has an extensive collection of prints owing to the many Bostonians on the first American merchant ships in Japan.

www.seattleartmuseum.org/exhibitions/hokusai ▪️Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Seattle Buddhist Women’s Association Memorial Service,” Sun Oct 22, 10 – 11 AM. Annual service to honor our deceased members; speaker, Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki.

*The Shinto gods are away at their annual meeting at Izumo Grand Shrine, near Matsue on the Sea of Japan.

POST EVENTS to

community@napost.com