Calendar from September 9th Print Issue

▪️ Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3 . Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment atti­tudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.

▪️ Bellevue College, Seventh Annual Japan Week, Sat Sep 30, 10 AM – 5 PM. This cultural festival is presented by a student club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle and community volunteers. There are perfor­mances and demonstrations including folktale storytelling, six contests with prizes and a flea market. Now recruiting 200 volunteers! Info: https://studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu/japan-week/

▪️ Volunteers needed to help filming a documentary on Frank Matsura, Issei photographer . Lakeview Cemetery, Mon Sep 11, Time TBD; JCCCW, Tue Sep 12, noon to 5 PM. See related articles, napost.com . Contact: nikkeimuseum@jcccw.org

▪️“Classical Japanese Dance, Performance, Talk & Workshop with Kaya,” Sun Oct 1, 2:30 – 4 PM. Bainbridge Dance Center, 844 Madison Ave N, $15 suggested donation.

▪️Densho, “Our Voices Will Not Be Silenced: Critical Conversation, Art, and Virtual Fundraiser.” Thu Oct 5, 5:30 PM. An evening of conversation, art, and capacity-building, featuring special guest Maggie Tokuda-Hall. Online. Registration is free and open to the public.

▪️Seattle Art Museum, “Hokusai: Inspir­ation and Influence from the Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston,” Special Exhibition, Oct 19 2023 – Jan 21 2024. The Boston Museum has an extensive collection of prints owing to the many Bostonians on the first American merchant ships in Japan.

▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Oct 23, 7 PM. Lake Forest Park Towne Centre, 17171 Bothell Way NE. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seat­tle Central-District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during World War II. Naar is a UW Associate Professor of Sephardic Studies. Registration: thirdplacebooks.com

▪️”Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” (2021, 2 hr, 47 min). This film won the Prix Louis-Delluc Award, France (best film and best first film). Its trailer is on YouTube (2 min, 24 sec). The full film is available for streaming on many platforms including the YouTube Movies & TV channel.

