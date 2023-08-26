Calendar from August 25th Print Issue

▪️Volunteers needed to help filming a documentary on Frank Matsura, Issei photographer. Lakeview Cemetery, Mon Sep 11, Time TBD; JCCCW, Tue Sep 12, noon to 5 PM. See related articles, napost.com. Contact: nikkeimuseum@jcccw.org

▪️Terry’s Kitchen, Music Event: “Justified,” Sep 23. This Seattle band performs funk, R&B soul, smooth jazz, and Latin-infused music.

▪️Bellevue College, Seventh Annual Japan Week, Sat Sep 30, 10 AM – 5 PM. This cultural festival is presented by a student club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle and community volunteers. There are perfor­mances and demonstrations including folktale storytelling, six contests with prizes and a flea market. Now recruiting 200 volunteers! Info: https://studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu/japan-week/

▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Sep 18, 7 PM. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seattle Central-District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during World War II. Naar is a UW Associate Professor of Sephardic Studies. Ravenna store, 6504 20th Ave NE, Seattle. Registration: thirdplacebooks.com

ONGOING

▪️Gallery 110, “Daburu” art exhibition by Gina Ariko and Marie Okuma Johnston, Aug 3 – Sep 2. Oil & acrylic.

▪️West of Lenin, “Bethany Sees the Stars,” Aug 24 – Sep 9. Features rising actress Lola Rei Fukushima, previously in “mika and the gods.” See vimeo.com

▪️Seattle Asian Art Museum, “Rene-gade Edo and Paris,” until Dec. 3. Exhibition explores the “renegade spirit” and subversive, anti-establishment atti­tudes in 18th and 19th century Edo and 19th century France. Japanese ukiyo-e prints and the work of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec are displayed side by side.

POSTPONED

▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Postponed to Mon Oct 23, 7 PM, Lake Forest Park Towne Centre, 17171 Bothell Way NE.

Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seat­tle Central-District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during World War II. Naar is a UW Associate Professor of Sephardic Studies. Registration: thirdplacebooks.com