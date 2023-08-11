Calendar from August 11th Print Issue

▪️JCCCW

• “Work Party to Beautify JCCCW Campus Outdoor Spaces,” Sat Aug 19, 10 AM – 3 PM. Bring your own tools, if possible, to 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Includes potluck. Signup: getinvolved@jcccw.org.

• Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM. (volunteers needed!)

▪️Kubota Garden, “Summer Thunder: Taiko at the Garden,” Sun Aug 20, 1 – 3 PM. Northwest Taiko, School of Taiko, UW Taiko Kai.

▪️Terry’s Kitchen, “Studio 54 in da 425,” Sat Aug 26, 8 – 11:30 PM. Retro Disco evening with DJs Craig Lee and Kevin “Spindoctor” Jones.

▪️Kawabe House, “SummerFest 2023,” Sun Aug 27, 11 AM – 4 PM. Food, fun, family activities, music and raffle. 221 18th Ave S, Seattle.

▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park. Face-off against the Oakland A’s where you might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage