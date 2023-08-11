Home Community Calendar from August 11th Print Issue

Calendar from August 11th Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-

AUGUST (Hazuki) 葉月
The month of leaves*

▪️JCCCW

Its summer Get out there Dee Goto with granddaughters Kirin left and Kaori Lancaster at the Hit Explosion concert University Village Aug 2 Photo DY

• “Work Party to Beautify JCCCW Campus Outdoor Spaces,” Sat Aug 19, 10 AM – 3 PM. Bring your own tools, if possible, to 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Includes potluck. Signup: getinvolved@jcccw.org.
• Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM. (volunteers needed!)

▪️Kubota Garden, “Summer Thunder: Taiko at the Garden,” Sun Aug 20, 1 – 3 PM. Northwest Taiko, School of Taiko, UW Taiko Kai.

▪️Terry’s Kitchen, “Studio 54 in da 425,” Sat Aug 26, 8 – 11:30 PM. Retro Disco evening with DJs Craig Lee and Kevin “Spindoctor” Jones.

▪️Kawabe House, “SummerFest 2023,” Sun Aug 27, 11 AM – 4 PM. Food, fun, family activities, music and raffle. 221 18th Ave S, Seattle.

▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park. Face-off against the Oakland A’s where you might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!
https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage

SEPTEMBER (Nagatsuki) 長月
The long month*

▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, “Moon Viewing,” Fri Sep 1 – Sat Sep 2, 6 – 9:30 PM.

▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Sep 18, 7 PM. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seattle Central-District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during World War II. Naar is a UW Associate Professor of Sephardic Studies. Ravenna store, 6504 20th Ave NE, Seattle. Registration: thirdplacebooks.com

▪️Rina Sawayama, Thu Sep 28, 7:30 PM
Paramount Theatre, Seattle. The singer/model/actress is the Nikkei “Jennifer Lopez.”

ONGOING

▪️4culture.org, Cultural equipment grants, next deadline, Aug 30. Includes computers.

▪️Gallery 110, “Daburu” art exhibition by Gina Ariko and Marie Okuma Johnston, Aug 3 – Sep 2. Oil & acrylic.

▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” through Sept.

YOUTUBE

▪️Japanese Film Festival 2023 channel, displays trailers for 19 free online films (Aug – Oct). The actual films are here: https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/ic2023/

▪️Yuko Mabuchi channel, “Can’t Hide Love,” (7 min, 9 sec).

POST EVENTS to
community@napost.com

Previous articleLosing a True and Trusted Friend〜TOKITA TALES
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR