Calendar from August 11th Print Issue

AUGUST (Hazuki) 葉月
The month of leaves*
▪️JCCCW
• “Work Party to Beautify JCCCW Campus Outdoor Spaces,” Sat Aug 19, 10 AM – 3 PM. Bring your own tools, if possible, to 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Includes potluck. Signup: getinvolved@jcccw.org.
• Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM. (volunteers needed!)
▪️Kubota Garden, “Summer Thunder: Taiko at the Garden,” Sun Aug 20, 1 – 3 PM. Northwest Taiko, School of Taiko, UW Taiko Kai.
▪️Terry’s Kitchen, “Studio 54 in da 425,” Sat Aug 26, 8 – 11:30 PM. Retro Disco evening with DJs Craig Lee and Kevin “Spindoctor” Jones.
▪️Kawabe House, “SummerFest 2023,” Sun Aug 27, 11 AM – 4 PM. Food, fun, family activities, music and raffle. 221 18th Ave S, Seattle.
▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park. Face-off against the Oakland A’s where you might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!
https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage
SEPTEMBER (Nagatsuki) 長月
The long month*
▪️Seattle Japanese Garden, “Moon Viewing,” Fri Sep 1 – Sat Sep 2, 6 – 9:30 PM.
▪️Third Place Books, “We Are Not Strangers,” Josh Tuininga with Devin Naar and Tom Ikeda, Mon Sep 18, 7 PM. Inspired by a true story, this graphic novel follows a Jewish immigrant’s efforts to help his Seattle Central-District Japanese American neighbors while they are incarcerated during World War II. Naar is a UW Associate Professor of Sephardic Studies. Ravenna store, 6504 20th Ave NE, Seattle. Registration: thirdplacebooks.com
▪️Rina Sawayama, Thu Sep 28, 7:30 PM
Paramount Theatre, Seattle. The singer/model/actress is the Nikkei “Jennifer Lopez.”
ONGOING
▪️4culture.org, Cultural equipment grants, next deadline, Aug 30. Includes computers.
▪️Gallery 110, “Daburu” art exhibition by Gina Ariko and Marie Okuma Johnston, Aug 3 – Sep 2. Oil & acrylic.
▪️Wing Luke Museum, “Resisters: A Legacy of Movement from the Japanese American Incarceration,” through Sept.
YOUTUBE
▪️Japanese Film Festival 2023 channel, displays trailers for 19 free online films (Aug – Oct). The actual films are here: https://jff.jpf.go.jp/watch/ic2023/
▪️Yuko Mabuchi channel, “Can’t Hide Love,” (7 min, 9 sec).
