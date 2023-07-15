Calendar from July 14th Print Issue

▪️Japan-America Society, 63rd Annual Golf Tournament, Wed July 26, 11 AM – 8 PM. The Golf Club at Newcastle. Info: jassw.org

■Seattle Japanese Garden, Garden Party 2023, “ Festival for the Senses” fundraiser , Thu Jul 20, 6 – 8:30 PM. With music by “arx duo,” textural graphics by Japanese indigo dye artist “Awonoyoh,” and a bento box by chef Kanako of Kozmo Kitchen. Tickets: $150.

▪️“From Hiroshima to Hope,” Sun Aug 6, 6 – 9 PM. Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony. Seattle Public Theater at the Green Lake Bathhouse, 7312 W Green Lake Dr N.

▪️Kubota Garden, “Jazz in the Garden,” Tue Aug 8, 6:30 – 8 PM.

Features EtreMundos Quarteto (funk, jazz, soul x samba & bossa nova).

▪️Yakima Valley Museum, Dedication Ceremony for the opening of its new permanent exhibition, “Land of Joy and Sorrow, Japanese Pioneers in the Yakima Valley.” Thu Aug 24 PM (late-afternoon time TBD).



▪️JCCCW, Summer “All Things Japanese Sale,” Sat Aug 26, 10 AM – 5 PM; Sun Aug 27, 10 AM – 2 PM.

▪️Seattle Mariners, Japanese Heritage Night, Tue Aug 29, T-Mobile Park.

Face-off against the Oakland A’s where we might get a chance to see Shintaro Fujinami pitch a few innings. Five dollars from every ticket purchased through the link below will go to the JCCCW!

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage

Rina Sawayama, Thu Sep 28, 7:30 PM

Paramount Theatre, Seattle. The singer/model/actress is the Nikkei “Jennifer Lopez.”

YouTube , Movies & TV:

▪️Teiya Kasahara channel: “19 Videos for COVID-19 (1): Ave Maria.” Series follows the balcony opera singer across 2020. How did we miss this earlier?

• “The Great War of Archimedes” (2019, 2 hr, 10 min, IMDB 6.6). A fictional account of an Imperial Japanese Navy debate on the building of the battleship Yamato. Free (with commercials).

• Ace Aoshima’s Authentic Samurai: “Zato-Ichi Style Lightning Fast Flash Cut in 3 Simple Steps!” (3 min., 37 sec.)

• Let’s Ask Shogo: “Can Iaido Trainees Do the Zatoichi Flash Cut in 30 Minutes?” (15 min., 22 sec.)

▪️ NHK World — Japan: “Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter” (1 hr, 13 min). Until July 24 (free).

Streaming of an exquisite 2018 NHK special on the daughter of artist Katsushika Hokusai, who painted with him. He is renowned for his woodblock series, “Thirty-six views of Mount Fuji.”

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/3018009/

“Kurara” is also available on tubitv.com, a channel where old movies and dramas can be watched free, including many Japanese ones (with commercials).

