Calendar from June 9th Print Issue

JUNE – JULY (Fumizuki) 文月
Fumizuki, the month of writing

▪️JCCCW, Virtual Tomodachi Gala, Thu June 15, 7 PM.
JCCCW YouTube channel. Award recipients will be Shiro & Ritsuko Kashiba, acclaimed sushi chef & accomplished calligrapher, respectively.

▪️Inscape Arts and Cultural Center, Seattle, “where is home: third shore,” Fri – Sun, June 16 – 18, 6 PM.
Four immigrant solo dancers guide the audience through Seattle’s Inscape (INS) building to music by Tomo Nakayama (Japan). Tix: eventbrite ($10-75).

▪️Ayame Kai Makers and Bakers Sale, Sat June 24, 10 AM – 2 PM.
Proceeds benefit Nikkei Manor senior programs. Uwajimaya Corporate Office, 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle.

Ayame Kai 2022 sale Photo NAP

▪️Nisei Veterans Committee, Chow Mein Dinner, Sun June 25, 10 AM – 4 PM,
Take-out only, curbside pickup, $20 per dinner, 1212 S King St., Seattle.

▪️JCCCW, Japanese Summer Camp, Registration until June 26. Camp, Jul 10 – 14 (ages 7 – 11), Jul 17 – 21 (ages 12 – 16).
Info: jcccw.org

■”Japan Fair 2023,” Sat – Sun July 8 – 9,
Bellevue.

Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, “Bon Odori,” Sat Jul 15, 4 – 10 PM, Sun Jul 16, 3 – 8 PM.
1427 S Main St., Seattle. The 2023 gathering will include a Saturday Beer Garden with live jazz.

■Seattle Japanese Garden, Garden Party 2023, “Festival for the Senses” fundraiser, Thu Jul 20, 6 – 8:30 PM.
With music by “arx duo,” textural graphics by Japanese indigo dye artist “Awonoyoh,” and a bento box by chef Kanako of Kozmo Kitchen. Tickets: $150.

ONGOING

■ArtExchange, Michelle Kumata, “What We Carry / O Que Nós Carregamos” Exhibition, June 1 – July 8, Tue – Sat, 11 AM – 5:30 PM.
ArtX Contemporary, 512 First Ave S, Seattle, info@artxchange.org, (206) 839-0377.

