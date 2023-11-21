Home Culture Review BOOKS ‘Brave Mrs. Sato’

A Heartwarming Story of Intergenerational Friendship, Immigration and Bravery (2023, hardback, 40 pp., 9×11 in, chinmusicpress@gmail.com, 1501 Pike Place #329, Seattle, 206-380-1947.

Lori Matsukawa<br >Photo Alan Alabastro

In a little Hawaiian house with a mango tree, Cathy and her babysitter Mrs. Sato spend their afternoons arranging flowers, cooking, and having adventures. When Cathy has to move away, Mrs. Sato comforts her by sharing her own story of immigrating from Japan to Hawaii. Lori Matsukawa’s debut children’s book shows readers how heritage, food, traditions, and stories can help them feel at home wherever they are.

Matsukawa wrote the book to encourage readers to record their own origin stories. She will next sign copies at Ayame-Kai (Nov. 18).

Tammy Yee<br >PhotoAlicia Grand

Emmy-award winning journalist and pioneering TV anchor Matsukawa graduated from Aiea High School, a public high school. She later graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University and received an MA from the University of Washington. She was Miss Teenage America 1974. She and her husband Larry live in Bellevue and have a grown son.

Illustrator Tammy Yee has worked on more than 36 children’s books.

