By David Yamaguchi

The North American Post

The delicate cherry blossoms watercolor is one of 11 scientifically accurate drawings Tsunoi gave to the Smithsonian collection (https://www.loc.gov/). He painted them of the 12 varieties of sakura trees that Japan gifted the US in 1912 which were planted along the Washington DC waterfront. The trees come from the Arakawa River, which flows into Tokyo from the northwest.

Info: “Not All Cherry Blossoms Are the Same,” smithsonianmag.com (2020).