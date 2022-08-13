Yuta Fukazawa – Spine Injury

By NAP

Yuta Fukazawa is a 2021 Interlake High School graduate, Bellevue, who has a high-level spinal chord injury.

As described on his two fundraising pages at gofundme.com, he is need of community donations in the face of daunting medical expenses.

To read about spinal chord injury is to get an education on the complexity of the neural wiring of the human body. The higher up and the more severe it is, the more of the lower body that is affected. Yuta’s injury is at C6, which is in the lower neck.

Stay safe. Live a life that matters. Any one of us could experience such an injury at any time.

More on Yuta and his progress since his injury is available at:

https://blog.stayrunning.org/a-pledge-for-yuta/

support Yuta at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-yuta-spinal-injury-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer