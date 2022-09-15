VOICES ::: A Taste of Asia :::

By Aurora Mizoe For The North American Post

Arriving past 7 p.m. to avoid the crowd, we find the sun slowly starting to set and the golden hour peeking through the clouds. Waiting in line, we see advertisements for food tents whose aromas are causing stomachs to grumble. Once inside, a wave of laughter from friends and family, live music from the main stage, and the beautiful smell of stinky tofu all reach one’s senses.

This is the Richmond Night Market.The Richmond Night Market is the perfect event for those who have never been to an Asian night market or for those who miss the experience. Founded in the year 2000 by entrepreneur, Raymond Cheung, the Richmond Night Market has grown tremendously as it welcomes over one million visitors each year. It is known as the largest Night Market in North America. As it has moved locations, its popularity has followed.

Not only are there delicious foods from all across Asia, there are booths that reach all kinds of customers. There are light-up swords and bunny hats with ears that move for children or for those who want to satisfy their inner child. There are ginseng and other herb booths for those who care about their health. Many more booths offer goods such as colored contact lenses, interesting socks, tote bags, and anime merchandise. Looking around the tents is a great way to calm the stomach and let it digest. There are also varying arcade games such as the classic ring toss and obstacle courses. The prizes are mostly plushies from Asian TV series like Doraemon or from the popular LINE characters, BT21.

Although everything is exciting and people are constantly moving between booths, it is important to note that most tents only accept cash. There are ATMs but they charge a high convenience fee. So, if you don’t mind holding onto a few coins while juggling food and plushies, it can be a very fun time.

Currently, the night market is located at 8351 River Rd Richmond BC V6X 1Y4.

Hours are every weekend from May to October from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. -12 a.m. on Saturday, and 7 – 11 p.m. on Sundays and long-weekend Mondays.

General admission is $7 ($5.35 USD). Zoom Passes which guarantee six visits are $35 ($26.76 USD). Children under seven and seniors above 60 are free.