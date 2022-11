By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

On Saturday, Nov. 12, a wreath adorned the UW Medal of Honor (MOH) monument, likely left on Veterans Day the day before. The monument recognizes eight former students awarded the rare honor from all U.S. wars. William K. Nakamura is the only one from WWII.

The face of the left rock, in shadow on p. 1, reads,

“Ordinary individuals

Facing extraordinary circumstances

With courage and selflessness

Answer the call

And change the course of destiny

Medal of Honor”