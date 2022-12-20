Home Community Making Quality Newspaper Illustrations in the NAP Movable-Type Era

Making Quality Newspaper Illustrations in the NAP Movable-Type Era

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

A Japan Airlines New Year8217s ad 1963
Photo DY

Prior articles in this issue addressing the topics of how the Japanese-language NAP was printed from the early 1980s through the late 1990s (typewriters) and the centrality of illustrations to effective print communication (“Seen and Unseen,” ) raise a question. How did the pre-war “North American Times” and post-war “North American Post” occasionally make and insert illustrations from 1902 through the 1970s? The latter period was the movable-type era of the Issei.

The answer to this question became clear to me during a reconnaissance trip publisher Tomio Moriguchi and I made to Anacortes in mid-2021 to examine what the Letterpress Museum there wanted to return to us from their overflowing museum. Then, co-owner Jeronimo Squires began passing us boxes of wood-and-metal advertisements laid into layouts. The best of these are Japan Airlines ads. An example is at right. Its image has been flipped left to right here for legibility.

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

