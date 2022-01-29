Home Community Tom Ikeda Retirement Pending

Tom Ikeda Retirement Pending

By
N.A.P Staff
-
Tom Ikeda. Photo: Tani Ikeda

On Jan 20, Tom Ikeda, founding Executive Director of Densho, announced his impending retirement from the groundbreaking nonprofit after a new director is found. Ikeda, 66, has been at the helm of the Japanese American historical organization, known for capturing the firsthand incarceration experiences of World War II Nisei and older Sansei on video for the past 26 years.

“This isn’t an ending so much as the start of an exciting new chapter for Densho and for me,” Tom posted in an email to newsletter subscribers and on the Densho “Catalyst” essays page. 

A search for the new director will begin this summer. To address questions and discuss Densho’s transition and future, Ikeda will be available at two “Town Hall” meetings:

Wed Feb 2, 4 – 5 PM (Zoom)
Thu Feb 3, noon – 1 PM (Zoom)
Info: densho.org/catalyst

