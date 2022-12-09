By NAP

Seattle, WA ― Step into adulthood the Japanese way! JIA Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Seattle will co-host the fourth annual Seijin-Shiki USA, a Japanese Coming-of-Age Celebration, on January 15, 2023.

For the past two years, the celebration was held virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the fourth celebration will be in-person at the Bellevue High School Performing Arts Center.

Seijin-Shiki is held every January across Japan. It is an opportunity for the community’s newly emerging young adults, Seijin, to be recognized.

JIA Foundation has brought the tradition to the USA. Its Seijin-Shiki is held in English as a US-Japan Friendship Celebration. It is an opportunity for Japanese culture to be shared, and for friendships to be built among members of the “Class of Seijin 2023.”

The fourth annual Seijin-Shiki USA is endorsed by the Japan Foundation.

Funding

Seijin-Shiki USA is made possible through the support of community members like you. Fundraising and in-kind donations will contribute to making the event an everlasting memory that new Seijin can cherish throughout their lives. Fundraising is underway to meet the $8000 estimated cost of running the Seijin-Shiki program.

Please support JIA in celebrating the Seijijns’ journey into adulthood together! Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

JIA Foundation

The JIA Foundation was founded in 2014 to meet the needs of current Japanese immigrants and expats who benefit from Japanese-language specific services. “JIA” stands for “Japanese in America.” “JIA” is broadly defined as those of any race and nationality who appreciate Japanese culture and values. Community, Education and Identity are the key components of JIA programs. The JIA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization run solely by volunteers.

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/jia-foundation/seijin-shiki-usa-fund

Celebration Details

Theme: “Reflect, Connect and Celebrate!”

Sunday, January 15, 2023, 1 – 3 pm

Bellevue High School Performing Arts Center, 10416 SE Wolverine Way, Bellevue, WA 98004

Eligibility: We welcome any US residents who were born between January 2001 and March 2003.

Pre-registration is required.

https://events.eventzilla.net/e/4th-annual-seijinshiki-usa-2138576340

• Attendance is limited to the first 150 registrants.

• The first 100 who submit their profile photos will be included in a “Seijin Recognition” slide program.

• Seijin certificates will be handed out individually at the celebration.

• Learn and experience Japanese culture

• Inspiring speeches

• Taiko performance

• Create a community of Seijin 2023

Updates: seijinusa.org & @SeijinUSA